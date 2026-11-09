Stavian Group Showcases Its Infrastructure Vision for the AI Era at the Inaugural Fortune SEA500 Summit 2026

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Asia enters a new phase of growth shaped by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, evolving supply chains, and shifting investment flows, businesses are increasingly focused on building the foundations needed to thrive in a more interconnected and technology-driven economy.

This was a central theme of the inaugural Fortune SEA500 Summit 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme "New Horizons, Enduring Growth." As a Partner of the summit, Stavian Group joined policymakers, investors, and business leaders from across the region in discussions on innovation, infrastructure, and long-term competitiveness.

A key highlight of Stavian Group's participation was the contribution of Mr. Le Dang Dung, Chairman of Stavian High Tech Infrastructure, in the panel discussion "Building the AI Growth Engine." During the session, Mr. Le shared practical insights into the conditions needed to unlock sustainable AI-driven growth, emphasizing that the AI economy's success will depend not only on technological advancement but also on strong underlying infrastructure, including digital connectivity, energy resilience, investment capacity, and talent development. His perspective reflected a broader conviction increasingly shaping Stavian Group's strategic direction: infrastructure will be a defining enabler of economic growth in the AI era.

The summit also marked another significant milestone for Stavian Chemical, which was recognized in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 2026 ranking for the second consecutive year. During the recognition ceremony, Mr. Tony Dinh Duc Thang, Founder and Chairman of Stavian Group, accepted the ranking certificate on behalf of Stavian Chemical, reinforcing the company's position among Southeast Asia's leading enterprises.

For Stavian Group, the recognition of Stavian Chemical represents more than a ranking. It reflects years of international expansion, operational excellence, and the trust of customers and partners across global markets. It also demonstrates the strength of the business foundation that enables Stavian Group to pursue broader ambitions for the future.

Building on that foundation, Stavian Group is increasingly focused on infrastructure-led growth through its four strategic pillars of Industry, Technology, Energy, and Trade. The company views infrastructure not simply as physical assets, but as the networks, technologies, energy systems, and enabling platforms that connect industries, accelerate innovation, and create long-term value.

As AI continues to reshape industries and economies, Stavian Group sees significant opportunities to contribute to the infrastructure ecosystems that will support sustainable growth across Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

For Stavian Group, the inaugural Fortune SEA500 Summit was more than an industry gathering. It was an opportunity to engage with global leaders, strengthen strategic partnerships, and share a long-term vision for growth in an AI-driven world.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to leveraging the strengths of its business ecosystem, including the continued success of Stavian Chemical, while expanding its contribution to future-ready infrastructure, innovation, and sustainable economic development. Through collaboration, long-term investment, and a focus on creating meaningful impact, Stavian Group aims to help shape the next generation of growth in Southeast Asia and beyond.

About Stavian Group

Stavian Group is a Vietnam-headquartered infrastructure enterprise spanning Industry, Technology, Energy, and Trade.

Operating in over 100 countries and territories, Stavian Group connects industrial, digital, and energy ecosystems supporting growth, market integration, and long-term value. Building on its global platform, the company focuses on infrastructure underpinning future innovation and development.

Stavian Group aims to become a Global Top 500 enterprise, shaping a connected, sustainable, resilient future across Southeast Asia and beyond.

For more information about Stavian Group, please visit: https://stavian.com/

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