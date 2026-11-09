KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has begun exploring the formation of an ecosystem that connects the technologies and expertise of diverse players in the defense sector, promotes the use of advanced technologies, and continuously generates innovation. As part of this initiative, Fujitsu aims to launch a service in March 2027 to create new value through co-creation between Japan's Ministry of Defense and startups. The service will provide end-to-end support, from identifying and defining technology themes based on challenges and needs to planning and operating collaboration opportunities, including pitch contests, as well as technology evaluation and selection. When necessary, the service will also support subsequent business operations.Fujitsu will present this initiative at the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency Technology Symposium 2026, to be held from November 10, 2026, at Hotel Grand Hill Ichigaya in Shinjuku, Tokyo.BackgroundAmid major changes in the security environment, the importance of advanced technologies in fields such as unmanned assets, AI, robotics, space, and cybersecurity has continued to grow. Technologies and ideas that extend beyond the conventional framework of the defense industry are increasingly needed. In these rapidly evolving fields, startups with strong agility and technological capabilities are attracting increasing attention, and efforts to foster domestic startups and actively adopt their technologies in government projects are accelerating. At the same time, the defense sector requires high levels of reliability and safety, strict information management, and long-term development and operations. These requirements create various barriers for startups seeking to enter the defense sector independently and bring their technologies through to implementation.Since 2015, Fujitsu has been promoting startup co-creation through "FUJITSU ACCELERATOR," supporting activities ranging from startup scouting and evaluation to the definition of co-creation themes, proof-of-concept activities, and business development. Fujitsu has also built integration capabilities over many years in the defense sector, including an understanding of customer challenges and needs, technological expertise, contract and security compliance, and business operations. By combining the expertise developed through FUJITSU ACCELERATOR with these capabilities in the defense sector, Fujitsu will help accelerate innovation and commercialization with advanced technologies.Overview of the serviceThe service will support the creation of opportunities for collaboration between Japan's Ministry of Defense and startups, as well as business operations, with the aim of developing an ecosystem connecting both parties.Through dialogue with customers, Fujitsu will clarify their challenges and needs and identify specific technology themes required to address them. Fujitsu will also support a series of activities necessary for collaboration, including the development of policies for recruiting and evaluating startups, preparation of application guidelines and evaluation criteria, and technology evaluation and selection.Where necessary, Fujitsu will also provide support for subsequent activities specific to the defense sector, including support for defense-specific regulatory frameworks, contracts and security requirements, as well as business operations, progress management and risk management. By providing support beyond technology selection and proof-of-concept activities, Fujitsu will help create an environment in which Japan's Ministry of Defense and startups can continue to co-create toward commercialization and implementation.Furthermore, within this co-creation environment, Fujitsu aims to create new value by combining advanced technologies from startups with Fujitsu's technologies and expertise in the defense sector, including, for example, exploring new technologies to enhance unmanned assets.Going forward, Fujitsu will act as a hub through this service, connecting stakeholders in the defense field to circulate their respective issues, needs, technologies, and knowledge, thereby generating new value. Furthermore, Fujitsu will leverage the advanced technologies and insights gained through co-creation to enhance the value of existing businesses and foster the creation of new ones. By leading the formation of this ecosystem that accelerates innovation and promotes practical implementation through co-creation, Fujitsu will contribute to expanding the application of advanced technologies that support Japan's national security.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. 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