Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Market Launch
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Basel, 9 November 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces the launch of Owozy (semaglutide solution for injection) in Brazil, expanding patient access to a new high-quality semaglutide treatment option in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing GLP-1 markets1.
About Owozy (semaglutide)
DISCLAIMER
CONTACTS
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2430278
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2430278 09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST