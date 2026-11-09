Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

Sandoz launches new semaglutide treatment option in Brazil, expanding patient access to GLP-1 medicine in key global market



09-Nov-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules



MEDIA RELEASE

First Sandoz semaglutide launch comes in one of world's largest and fastest-growing GLP-1 markets

More than 16.5 million Brazilians live with diabetes; disease remains key public health challenge in Brazil

Builds on recent milestones including semaglutide regulatory approval in Canada and tirzepatide FDA file acceptance in US Basel, 9 November 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces the launch of Owozy (semaglutide solution for injection) in Brazil, expanding patient access to a new high-quality semaglutide treatment option in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing GLP-1 markets1.



Owozy was developed by Adalvo and was approved by the Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) on 29 July 2026 for the treatment of type-2 diabetes. It will be commercialised in Brazil by local partner Biolab & Co under a distribution and promotion agreement signed earlier this year. Owozy is available in a pre-filled delivery system (multi-dose disposable pen) designed to facilitate use by both patients and healthcare professionals. It is among the earliest new semaglutide treatment options available in Brazil, where the GLP-1 market is valued at an estimated USD 2.7 billion2.



Richard Saynor, Sandoz Chief Executive Officer, says: "Our first semaglutide launch marks a historic moment both for Sandoz and for patients in Brazil. Owozy will bring a high-quality treatment option to patients with type-2 diabetes in this major global market, where the disease represents a key public health challenge, while supporting the sustainability of the local healthcare system. It also builds momentum behind our overall GLP-1 strategy and our ambition to be a leading player in the generic GLP-1 market."



It is estimated that more than 16.5 million adults in Brazil live with diabetes, including type-2 diabetes, placing the country among those with the highest prevalence worldwide3. In addition, around one in three people with diabetes are still undiagnosed, representing more than five million individuals in Brazil4. Even diagnosed patients face barriers to adequate treatment, reinforcing the need to expand the availability of effective and accessible therapies across the country5.



The launch advances the GLP-1 strategy presented at the September 2026 Sandoz Capital Markets Day, including early semaglutide market launches in Brazil and Canada. It also builds on other recent GLP-1 milestones, including regulatory approval for Sandoz Semaglutide (semaglutide) in Canada and US regulatory submission acceptance for in-house development of generic tirzepatide. Overall, it underlines the Sandoz commitment to help millions of patients access generic and biosimilar medicines sustainably and affordably through a global portfolio of more than 1,300 medicines, supported by an industry-leading pipeline of over 300 additional generic programmes.



No material financial contribution from the Sandoz launch of semaglutide is expected this year.

About Owozy (semaglutide)

Owozy is a semaglutide 1.34 mg/mL solution for injection for adults with insufficiently controlled type-2 diabetes mellitus. It is used alongside diet and exercise, either as monotherapy when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications, or in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diabetes.



Approved presentations include semaglutide 1.34 mg/mL solution for injection in a 1.5 mL pre-filled pen and semaglutide 1.34 mg/mL solution for injection in a 3.0 mL pre-filled pen.



Owozy is administered once weekly, in accordance with the approved product information and medical advice. The available presentations have been developed in accordance with applicable technical requirements and international standards, with consideration for consistent treatment administration, appropriate use, and the needs of adults with type-2 diabetes.

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



REFERENCES

1 Data on file. Based on IQVIA forecast link data, MAT06 2026

2 Data on file. Based on IQVIA analytics link data, MAT09 2026

3 International Diabetes Federation. Brazil: Diabetes country report 2000 - 2050. Available at: Diabetes Data in Brazil | IDF Diabetes Atlas [Last accessed: November 2026]

4 International Diabetes Federation. Brazil: Diabetes country report 2000 - 2050. Available at: Diabetes Data in Brazil | IDF Diabetes Atlas [Last accessed: November 2026]

5 International Diabetes Federation. Brazil: Diabetes country report 2000 - 2050. Available at: Diabetes Data in Brazil | IDF Diabetes Atlas [Last accessed: November 2026]



ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion. CONTACTS Global Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com Investor.Relations@sandoz.com Alexis Kalomparis +41 792 790285 Craig Marks +44 7818 942 383 Marina Konrad-Maerk +41 79 487 79 89 Tamara Hackl +41 79 790 5217 Gregor Rodehueser +49 170 574 3200 Silvia Siegfried +41 79 795 9061



End of Inside Information