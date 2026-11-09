Arrow to introduce the new business at electronica trade show in Munich (Nov. 10-13)

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced the launch of Capstone, a global business dedicated to interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) products, solutions and services. With Capstone, Arrow creates a focused and specialized go-to-market approach for IP&E as that technology segment becomes more critical for system performance, reliability and supply continuity.

Capstone is designed to make IP&E easy to specify, source and scale. Customers will gain the benefit of dedicated IP&E coverage, fast decision-making and broad execution support across the full on-board and off-board electrical system.

By operating under a focused brand, Capstone gives customers more specialized support from design-in through production. The result is a strong platform for improving design choices, reducing execution risk and helping customers scale.

The launch of Capstone is part of a broader realignment of Arrow's global components business, moving from a geography operating model to a technology operating model. The realignment builds on three distinct go-to-market motions for semiconductors, IP&E, and supply chain and engineering services. The new model allows each business to focus on specific technologies, helping drive growth for customers, suppliers and Arrow.

"IP&E is a foundational part of every electronic design, and specialization helps customers and suppliers capture greater value," said Jörg Strughold, chief growth officer, global IP&E and Capstone, Arrow Electronics. "Capstone is a dedicated business with a focused value proposition, giving IP&E even greater visibility and a definite market identity while remaining connected to Arrow's semiconductor, engineering, digital and supply chain capabilities."

IP&E is embedded in Arrow's strategic growth categories, including data centers, aerospace and defense, medical, industrial, transportation, consumer and agriculture. High-growth applications include AI data centers, 800V architectures, edge processing, New Space, building security and autonomous agriculture.

Arrow remains one company, and customers will continue to benefit from the full Arrow ecosystem. Capstone will be fully connected to Arrow's broader capabilities, business units and sales teams to deliver the right combination of IP&E, semiconductors, engineering services and supply chain support for each customer. Capstone is specializing in helping customers navigate the increasingly important, complex and fragmented IP&E market by combining component expertise, system understanding and reliable supply continuity.

The new Capstone website is scheduled to be available in the first quarter of 2027. From then on, customers will be able to source IP&E products through the dedicated Capstone platform. Until then, the IP&E portfolio will be available through Arrow's website.

Arrow will launch Capstone at the electronica trade show in Munich (Nov. 10-13, 2026), one of the global electronics industry's most important meeting points, at its booth C4.420.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

John Hourigan, jhourigan@arrow.com

Thorsten Hecking (EMEA), thorsten.hecking@arrow.com