Experience Intelligent Motion Through Real-World Applications in Robotics, Industrial, Automotive, and Computing

GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, will showcase its latest embedded technologies and application-oriented solutions at electronica 2026. As the company continues to strengthen its presence in Europe, the exhibition provides an opportunity to engage with regional customers and partners and demonstrate solutions addressing evolving needs across industrial automation, automotive electronics, and intelligent computing.

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Experience Intelligent Motion at Electronica Munich

"Europe is an important market for GigaDevice, with strong demand for innovation across industrial automation and automotive electronics," said Dr. Reiner Jumpertz, Vice President and General Manager of GigaDevice EMEA. "At electronica 2026, we look forward to engaging with customers and partners across the region and demonstrating how our MCU and Flash memory technologies can help address evolving application needs and bring new ideas to market."

Embodied AI: Enabling Precise and Responsive Robotics

GigaDevice will showcase a six-axis collaborative robotic arm powered by the GD32H77R MCU, featuring an Arm Cortex-M7 core running at up to 600 MHz for high-performance, real-time joint control. Absolute encoder feedback and EtherCAT-based CoE communication with CiA 402 drive profiles support precise positioning and coordinated motion. Working with a host controller for trajectory planning, teaching and playback, and system monitoring, the solution integrates functions such as obstacle avoidance, collision protection, and hand-guided teaching. It provides a platform for collaborative handling, industrial assembly, and robotics development.

Industrial Edge: Advancing High-Performance Embedded HMI

GigaDevice will present three GD32H7-based GUI solutions for advanced embedded human-machine interfaces (HMIs). The GD32H77x-Based Qt GUI Display Solution uses Qt for MCUs to support rich widgets, multilingual input, multimedia, and real-time data visualization. The GD32H77D MCU LVGL GUI Display Solution combines hardware-accelerated 2D graphics with an MIPI-DSI display interface for responsive, high-resolution interfaces. The GD32H7 Series MCU emWin GUI Display Solution demonstrates flexible graphical development with video playback, audio decoding, and customizable components. Together, the solutions offer developers multiple approaches to building feature-rich interfaces for industrial equipment and smart devices.

Automotive: Enabling Safer, Smarter, and More Connected Vehicles

GigaDevice will demonstrate automotive applications spanning body control, vehicle connectivity, and digital instrumentation. The GD32A7 Body Control Module (BCM) showcases integrated vehicle electronics management with functional safety and information security capabilities. The GD32A714 Automotive 4G Telematics Box supports remote control, diagnostics, and over-the-air (OTA) updates, with built-in CAN communication and hardware security resources. A motorcycle instrument cluster developed with FPT Software demonstrates real-time vehicle information display, including speed, battery status, and temperature, alongside interfaces for vehicle-system integration. These demonstrations highlight applications of GigaDevice's automotive MCU portfolio in connected vehicle electronics.

Flash Memory: Powering Intelligent Applications from Embedded Systems to Data Centers

Reliable non-volatile memory is essential across a wide range of intelligent systems, from robotics and industrial control to automotive electronics and data center platforms. GigaDevice's GD25/55 Flash memory portfolio supports code storage, system boot, and firmware management for embedded applications, helping developers address evolving requirements for performance, reliability, and system integration. As intelligent applications continue to expand from the edge to data-intensive computing environments, GigaDevice provides versatile memory solutions for a broad range of system designs.

At electronica 2026, GigaDevice looks forward to connecting with customers and partners across Europe to explore emerging application needs and support innovation across industrial, automotive, and intelligent computing markets.

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Contacts:

marcom@gigadevice.com