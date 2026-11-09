Biotalys NV: Biotalys Achieves Critical Manufacturing Milestone for First Commercial Biofungicide EVOCA NG

Pilot production campaign delivers more than 15-fold improvement in production efficiency, paving the way for scale-up

Ghent, BELGIUM, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Release

Biotalys (Euronext: BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, today announced the successful completion of a pilot production campaign for EVOCA NG, the company's first AGROBODY commercial product candidate.

Conducted in partnership with 21st.BIO, a leading precision fermentation technology provider, the campaign successfully demonstrated the consistency and scalability of Biotalys' manufacturing process for EVOCA NG across five consecutive production batches. This important manufacturing achievement provides critical material and process validation data to support product registrations activities, while further advancing the company's readiness for future commercial-scale production and market launch.

"This is a key milestone in the transition of EVOCA NG from development to commercialisation," said Carlo Boutton, Chief Executive Officer of Biotalys. "Five consecutive production batches demonstrate the robustness and reproducibility of our manufacturing approach. Through our collaboration with 21st.BIO, we have also achieved a more than 15-fold improvement in production efficiency compared with EVOCA. We are now ready to move into the next phase towards commercialisation: scaling up production with contract manufacturing organisations."

EVOCA NG is developed on Biotalys' proprietary AGROBODY technology platform to help fruit and vegetable growers effectively control the key fungal diseases Botrytis (grey mold) and powdery mildew. Expected to be Biotalys' first commercial biofungicide, EVOCA NG is planned for registration in both the U.S. and E.U. in 2029, targeting a combined market of approximately USD 1.1 billion1.

EVOCA NG has the same bioactive ingredient as EVOCA, the first-generation product that received EPA approval in the U.S. in December 2025 and state approval in Florida and California in 2026. Regulatory review of EVOCA in the E.U. is ongoing, with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) expected to finalise its review by the end of this year or early next year following the recent submission of additional data. The regulatory progress of EVOCA paves the way for EVOCA NG, for which Biotalys expects a significantly shorter regulatory trajectory in both the U.S. and E.U. through equivalency or amendment procedures.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing precision biocontrol solutions based on proteins for the protection of crops in both the pre- and post-harvest markets. The company provides novel solutions that bridge the efficacy and scale of chemistry with the environmental advantages of biological solutions. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Investor Relations & Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: IR@biotalys.com

Important Notice

Biotalys, its business, prospects and financial position remain exposed and subject to risks and uncertainties. A description of and reference to these risks and uncertainties can be found in the annual report on the consolidated annual accounts published on the company's website.

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', "have the potential", 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should' or are evidenced by a date in the future, and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.

1 Source: Kynetec 2020; Biotalys

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