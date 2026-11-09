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KG

WKN: 212128 | ISIN: US48268G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: KTOA
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 21:44
60,50 Euro
-1,63 % -1,00
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 08:24 Uhr
135 Leser
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KT&G Enters Kazakhstan's Heated Tobacco Market with Direct Operations

KT&G Enters Kazakhstan's Heated Tobacco Market with Direct Operations

- Introduces FLEX device and four FAIIM tobacco sticks, strengthening the competitiveness of its global NGP business

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (CEO Bang Kyung-man) launched its heated tobacco device FLEX and four FAIIM tobacco sticks in Kazakhstan in October.

FLEX and FAIIM are locally branded versions of lil AIBLE and AIIM, which are currently sold in South Korea, tailored to the Kazakhstani market. The products will initially be available only in Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, with KT&G planning to gradually expand its local distribution network.

KT&G also plans to broaden engagement with local consumers through the operation of a FLEX flagship store at Forum Mall, a major shopping center in Almaty. The flagship store will provide a range of services, including brand information and customer consultation, with the aim of improving consumer understanding of the products and expanding the overall brand experience.

The launch is part of KT&G's broader global market expansion strategy following the establishment of an independent commercialization platform for certain products within its overseas NGP(Next Generation Products) business this year. KT&G has continued to strengthen its business foundation through its local subsidiary in Kazakhstan and has enhanced its competitiveness by expanding its distribution network and establishing local production capabilities, while increasing market share and improving profitability. With the launch of the new products, the company plans to expand its presence beyond combustible cigarettes into the NGP segment.

The launch of FLEX and FAIIM in Kazakhstan marks a new starting point for the expansion of our global NGP business, according to a KT&G official. KT&G will continue to enter untapped markets and strengthen the growth momentum of its global NGP business by leveraging differentiated product competitiveness and business strategies optimized for local market conditions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-enters-kazakhstans-heated-tobacco-market-with-direct-operations-302933080.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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