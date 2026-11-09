Valmet Oyj: Valmet continues long-term cooperation with board producer in Asia with another board making line order

Valmet continues long-term cooperation with board producer in Asia with another board making line order

Valmet Oyj's press release on November 9, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been selected to supply another complete board making line with automation and lifecycle services to one of its major customers in Asia. Building on the companies' long-term cooperation and the experience from previous deliveries, the new investment will further support the customer's ambitions to expand premium-quality coated board production while improving production efficiency and operational performance. Valmet has previously delivered board and paper making lines to the same customer. This new line will be similar in concept to the board line announced earlier this year, enabling the customer and Valmet to build on operational experience and best practices from their existing cooperation.

"By combining the experience gained from previous projects with leading process technology, automation, and lifecycle expertise, we can ensure reliable and efficient production and the continuous development of the line throughout its lifecycle. This provides a strong foundation for the customer's long-term production and quality targets," says Markus Veikkola, Sales Director, China and Asia Pacific, Packaging and Paper Machines, Valmet.

The delivery includes a complete board making line, covering the entire production process from stock preparation to the board machine, including technologies from headboxes to reel and winders. To support reliable performance throughout the lifecycle of the investment, the order is complemented with automation, digital services, paper machine clothing, and spare parts. The start-up of the machine is scheduled for 2029.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received for the third quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Petri Paukkunen, Vice President, Packaging and Paper Machines, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 40 744 8182

Petri Rasinmäki, Executive Vice President, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000 (switchboard)

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 19,400 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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