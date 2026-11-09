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AB

WKN: A41E66 | ISIN: SE0025666969 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TF0
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 08:06
19,860 Euro
-0,60 % -0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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AVARDA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
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AVARDA BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80021,05010:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics October 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 28,211 million at the end of October 2026. Compared to October 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 20% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 617,735 at the end of October, representing an increase of 38% compared with October 2025*.

As of 31 October 2026As of 31 October 2026
28,211 +20%618 +38%
Loan portfolio, SEK millionApp-users, thousand
MonthOctober 2026October 2025Change
Everyday Finance


Transaction volume**, SEK million4,7783,754+27%
Consumer Lending


New lending, SEK million425496-14%
Cumulative for the yearJan-Oct 2026Jan-Oct 2025Change
Everyday Finance


Transaction volume**, SEK million41,87931,260+34%
Consumer Lending


New lending, SEK million4,4394,709-6%

* For the comparative figure, the number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.
** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.

All figures for October 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO
Email: ir@avarda.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 9 November 2026 at 8:30 CET.

About Avarda Group
Avarda Group gör det enkelt för privatpersoner i Europa att betala, spara och låna. Sedan 2016 är vi noterade på Nasdaq Stockholm med Borås som en fortsatt viktig del av vår identitet. Vi kombinerar sunt förnuft och ett disciplinerat affärsmannaskap med innovation och teknik i framkant, alltid med ett fokus på kostnadseffektivitet och lönsamhet. Vår egenutvecklade, skalbara plattform och infrastruktur möjliggör effektiv tillväxt på flera marknader. Vi driver kunder, partners, investeringar och oss själva framåt - mot nya möjligheter och behov.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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