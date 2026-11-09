Avarda Bank AB: Monthly Statistics October 2026

The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 28,211 million at the end of October 2026. Compared to October 2025, the loan portfolio has increased by 20% in local currencies. The number of app-users amounted to 617,735 at the end of October, representing an increase of 38% compared with October 2025*.

As of 31 October 2026 As of 31 October 2026 28,211 +20% 618 +38% Loan portfolio, SEK million App-users, thousand

Month October 2026 October 2025 Change Everyday Finance





Transaction volume**, SEK million 4,778 3,754 +27% Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 425 496 -14%

Cumulative for the year Jan-Oct 2026 Jan-Oct 2025 Change Everyday Finance





Transaction volume**, SEK million 41,879 31,260 +34% Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 4,439 4,709 -6%

* For the comparative figure, the number of app-users is equated with the number of active credit cards.

** The sum of all purchases made through Avarda Group's platform.



All figures for October 2026 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, Group CFO

Email: ir@avarda.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 9 November 2026 at 8:30 CET.

About Avarda Group

Avarda Group gör det enkelt för privatpersoner i Europa att betala, spara och låna. Sedan 2016 är vi noterade på Nasdaq Stockholm med Borås som en fortsatt viktig del av vår identitet. Vi kombinerar sunt förnuft och ett disciplinerat affärsmannaskap med innovation och teknik i framkant, alltid med ett fokus på kostnadseffektivitet och lönsamhet. Vår egenutvecklade, skalbara plattform och infrastruktur möjliggör effektiv tillväxt på flera marknader. Vi driver kunder, partners, investeringar och oss själva framåt - mot nya möjligheter och behov.