Auroora Group Oyj: Auroora Group Plc acquires brick facade element manufacturer BRIX Facades Oy

Auroora Group Plc | Press Release | November 9, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EET

AUROORA GROUP PLC ACQUIRES BRICK FACADE ELEMENT MANUFACTURER BRIX FACADES OY

Auroora Group Plc has acquired a significant majority stake in BRIX Facades Oy, a manufacturer of brick facade elements. Based in Kemiönsaari, Finland, BRIX employs 25 people and generated revenue of approximately EUR 8 million during the last 12 months. The company's EBITA margin exceeds 10 percent. BRIX will continue to operate independently under its own name and existing management as part of Auroora's Industrial Products and Services segment. The current owners will remain minority shareholders in the company. Auroora aims to support BRIX's growth by developing its production and strengthening its international sales.

BRIX designs and manufactures brick facade elements for renovation and new construction based on its proprietary BRIX brick facade system. The system enables brick facades to be constructed using factory-manufactured elements instead of traditional on-site bricklaying. The solutions accelerate facade installation and move a significant portion of the work into a controlled factory environment independent of weather conditions. The company has strong in-house product development expertise, and its solutions are sold both in Finland and internationally. In Finland, the company's customers include construction companies and facade contractors. In Sweden, Norway and the Baltic countries, the company works with local distribution companies as its contractual partners.

Factory manufacturing brings efficiency to facade construction

Brick facade elements combine the traditional appearance of a brick facade with the benefits of industrial manufacturing. The elements are manufactured under controlled factory conditions and delivered to construction sites ready for installation, reducing the amount of on-site work and shortening the lead time for the facade construction phase.

"BRIX has built strong specialist expertise in a clearly defined product area and established a solid customer base around it. We believe the company is well positioned to continue developing its business in Finland and international markets," says Joona Linna, Business Director at Auroora Group Plc.

Entrepreneurs to remain shareholders and continue in management

BRIX's current owners will remain minority shareholders in the company and continue developing the business together with Auroora. Samuli Tiirola will continue as the company's Managing Director. The company's employees will also continue in their current roles, and the transaction will have no impact on customer contracts or deliveries.

"BRIX is an excellent fit with Auroora's Industrial Products and Services segment: the company has its own specialized product, strong manufacturing expertise, a profitable business and established sales channels in international markets. These are exactly the kinds of qualities we look for in new acquisition targets. It was important to us that the entrepreneurs continue both as shareholders and in leadership roles within the company. Auroora is a permanent owner, and our aim is to develop the company together with the entrepreneurs," Linna continues.

"We have grown BRIX independently to this point. Auroora provides us with a long-term owner and greater financial capacity, enabling us to participate in larger facade projects, further develop our production and grow our international sales. It was important to us that BRIX continue as an independent company and that our existing employees remain part of building its next phase of growth," says Samuli Tiirola, Managing Director of BRIX Facades Oy.

Further information

Joona Linna, Business Director, Auroora Group Plc, +358 46 6000 421

Samuli Tiirola, Managing Director, BRIX Facades Oy, +358 40 5636 569



Auroora Group



Auroora Group Plc is a Finnish serial acquirer and industrial owner that builds long-term, profitable growth through acquisitions and operational development. Auroora acts as a permanent owner and develops its Group companies as part of a decentralized and entrepreneurial group structure.

Auroora operates in three segments: Electrification and Automation, Industrial Products and Services, and Clean Water and Environmental Technology. The Group executes a repeatable acquisition strategy in selected markets and allocates capital to growth that supports sustainable value creation.

The Group comprises more than 20 SMEs employing over 850 people. In 2025, Auroora's net sales amounted to EUR 205.2 million and adjusted EBITA to EUR 13.5 million. Auroora operates in Finland, and its companies conduct international business, with subsidiaries in Finland, Sweden, and Poland.



Auroora Group Plc's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



www.auroora.com





BRIX Facades Oy

BRIX Facades Oy designs and manufactures brick facade elements for the construction industry. The company's solutions enable brick facades to be constructed using factory-manufactured elements instead of traditional on-site bricklaying. In Finland, the company's customers include construction companies and facade contractors. In Sweden, Norway and the Baltic countries, the company works with local distribution companies as its contractual partners. BRIX's headquarters and production facilities are located in Kemiönsaari, Finland, and the company employs 25 people. The company generated revenue of approximately EUR 8 million during the last 12 months.



www.brix.fi