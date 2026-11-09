Joybuy Launches Annual Singles' Day Campaign with Product Selections

From premium beauty and skincare to the latest technology, Joybuy's Singles' Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something special

Discover deals you'll love, with savings of up to 50% on selected gifts, exclusive coupons and additional Joybuy Points rewards

Running from 9 to 11 November, the event offers three days of savings before the Christmas shopping season gets into full swing

Joybuy brings together leading premium and everyday brands, including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Dyson, Ninja, De'Longhi, L'Oréal Paris, LEGO

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Singles' Day, Joybuy, the new online shopping destination, is bringing three days of special offers on premium brands, gifts, and everyday indulgences. Running from 9 to 11 November, Singles' Day on Joybuy highlights the simple pleasure of treating yourself. Whether it's a luxury skincare set, a new gadget you've had your eye on, or an upgrade for your home, now is the perfect time to indulge.

Singles' Day is fast becoming one of the biggest shopping days of the year, bringing big savings to shoppers across Europe. Joybuy is helping customers find a little joy during these darker November days, before the rush of Christmas shopping begins. Customers can explore deals across electronics, smart devices, health and beauty, food and drink, home appliances, and home and living.

A Joybuy spokesperson said: "Singles' Day is a wonderful excuse to put yourself first. With Christmas just around the corner, November can quickly become all about shopping for everyone else, so we wanted to create an opportunity for customers to enjoy something for themselves. Whether it's a premium beauty set, the latest technology or simply a little treat to brighten a November evening, we're inviting customers to discover deals they'll love."

From beauty must-haves to the latest technology

Customers looking for inspiration can discover a wide range of products on Joybuy, from premium beauty and skincare to cutting-edge technology and home upgrades. Highlights include:

Tech and gaming: Discover the Samsung Galaxy S26 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro.

Robotics: Explore futuristic technology including the Unitree Go2 Pro robotic dog and the TENNIIX AI Tennis Robot.

Beauty: Indulge in L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler skincare sets and cult-favourite Korean beauty products from Beauty of Joseon and Medicube.

Home: Upgrade everyday living with the Cosori Dual Blaze Smart Air Fryer and the Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum cleaner.

Joybuy brings together leading international and household brands across its shopping categories, including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Dyson, Ninja, De'Longhi, L'Oréal Paris, LEGO and more. From everyday essentials to premium purchases, customers can explore a full range of high-quality products in one place.

Discover deals you'll love this Singles' Day

Alongside special offers on leading brands, Joybuy is giving customers even more ways to save throughout the three-day event.

Top deals with savings of up to 50%: Customers can discover selected gifts and products with savings of up to 50% on selected products, from beauty and skincare favourites to food and home essentials.

Exclusive daily coupons: Shoppers can claim coupons offering £5/€5 off eligible orders of £49/€49 or more, and £30/€30 off eligible orders of £199/€199 or more. Coupons can be claimed and used daily between 9 and 11 November, subject to the promotional terms and conditions.

Additional Joybuy Points rewards: Customers can earn between 1% and 5% back in Joybuy Points on eligible products during the three-day period. JoyPlus members receive an additional 1% in points on eligible purchases, giving them even more value.

The event is available to shoppers in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, with offers available through the Joybuy app and website.

Singles' Day is just the beginning of a month of special offers at Joybuy.

Joybuy will soon announce Black Friday, which will feature deals and savings of up to 50% on leading brands and selected products.

For shoppers planning ahead, special coupon packs will be available to purchase from 9 November, with redemption dates detailed in each product description.

Joybuy is also bringing joy beyond the shopping basket this festive season, as the Presenting Partner of The Real Ice Slide at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. From 19 November 2026 until 3 January 2027, visitors can experience the multi-lane ice attraction, powered by Joybuy, alongside special competitions and activities planned throughout the season. The partnership marks the first year of a three-year collaboration with one of London's best-loved festive destinations.

Whether customers are treating themselves for Singles' Day, getting ahead with Christmas gifts or preparing for Black Friday, Joybuy is helping make November shopping more rewarding.

And with Joybuy's Double 11 delivery service, customers in eligible areas can enjoy same-day delivery when ordering before 11am, or next-day delivery when ordering before 11pm. Delivery is free on eligible orders of £29/€29 or more, with no additional charge for faster delivery.

To explore Singles' Day offers and discover deals you'll love, visit Joybuy online or download the Joybuy app.

Joybuy Newsroom: about.joybuy.com

About Joybuy

Joybuy is JD.com's new online retail business in Europe, offering high-quality brands, at great prices, delivered from its own warehouses to the customer's doorstep, through a speedy and reliable network. Joybuy is a brand-led platform, with products from leading international, European and local brands, available across technology, appliances, beauty, home, grocery and everyday essentials.

Its unique Double 11 delivery service means that if shoppers order by 11am, eligible orders will arrive before 11pm the same day, or if they order before 11pm, they will arrive the next day, subject to eligibility. Joybuy places the customer at the heart of everything it does and offers 24/7 customer service.

The Joybuy slogan, "Don't just buy, Joybuy", perfectly captures its mission to fulfil customers' needs and provide a service that is easy, convenient and enjoyable. Officially launched in Europe in March 2026, Joybuy operates in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

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