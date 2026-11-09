DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCG) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.8204 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31913390 CODE: LCCG ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCG LEI Code: 549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 Sequence No.: 448913 EQS News ID: 2430556 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)