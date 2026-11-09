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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 09:42 Uhr
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Dubai Chambers: UAE becomes first country outside Europe to implement eATA Carnet system

UAE becomes first country outside Europe to implement eATA Carnet system

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE commenced its rollout of the eATA Carnet system on 9 November 2026, becoming the first country outside Europe to adopt the innovative digital solution. The initiative is being implemented through collaboration between Dubai Chambers, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), and Dubai Customs.

The system enables ATA Carnets to be issued and processed electronically, replacing paper-based procedures with digital declarations, QR codes, and transaction records. It is designed to accelerate customs clearance, improve transparency, and facilitate international trade and events.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has served as the UAE's National Guaranteeing and Issuing Association for ATA Carnets since 2011. The chamber played a key role in preparing for the implementation, working closely with national customs authorities and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on technical consultations, training, and pre-launch testing.

Dubai Chambers is one of only 13 of the ICC's 1,200 member chambers worldwide to implement the eATA Carnet system.

ATA Carnets allow eligible goods to enter participating countries temporarily without payment of customs duties or taxes, provided they are subsequently re-exported. Valid for up to one year, they simplify customs requirements for exhibitions, commercial samples, and professional equipment, reducing paperwork and the need for separate customs guarantees.

Between the UAE's adoption of the ATA Carnet system in 2011 and the end of 2025, 63,591 carnets were issued and received, covering goods worth AED 54.4 billion. In 2025 alone, Dubai Chamber of Commerce issued and received 5,960 carnets covering goods valued at AED 5.6 billion, up 11.2% in number and 30% in value year-on-year.

The UAE's transition follows the June 2026 rollout across 30 European countries. Full global digitalisation of the ATA Carnet system is expected by 1 January 2028.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global business hub by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks.

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem
mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uae-becomes-first-country-outside-europe-to-implement-eata-carnet-system-302933147.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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