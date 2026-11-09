With the new three turbine agreement, GE Vernova now supplies Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG with 74 MW of capacity in Germany

Turbines to be built in GE Vernova's Salzbergen factory, one of GE Vernova's 13 locations across Germany

Deal features a 20-year service agreement

Workhorse strategy features standardized, industrialized machines engineered for repeatable execution and long-term reliability

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG to supply three of its 5.5 MW-158m onshore wind turbines for the Schlotberg-Jüchsen wind farm in Germany. The order includes a long-term service agreement of 20 years, underscoring the commitment of both companies to supporting Germany's ambitious renewable energy goals.

The collaboration represents the sixth project between the two companies utilizing GE Vernova wind turbines. With this latest order, Stadtwerke Heidenheim's fleet of GE Vernova's workhorse turbines will grow to 74 MW of installed capacity in Germany. The delivery of the turbines is set to begin in August 2027, with commissioning scheduled for December 2027.

"We are delighted to build upon our long-standing engagement with Stadtwerke Heidenheim, a collaborator who remains as committed as we are to driving a secure and sustainable energy transition," said Marcas Breatnach, Executive Sales Leader Northern Europe at GE Vernova. "By deploying our proven workhorse technology, available with ratings up to 6.5 MW and proudly produced at our Salzbergen facility, we are delivering high-performance, industry-tested solutions backed by over 38 million operating hours and more than 2,100 units globally. Our continued investment in Salzbergen reinforces our dedication to a robust, local supply chain, aiming to help ensure that Germany's energy goals are supported by reliable, industrialized 'Made in Germany' technology."

Raphael Kaim, Head of renewable Energy at Stadtwerke Heidenheim, added: "Given the project's complex history and rigorous statutory deadlines, our primary goal was to secure a partner capable of guaranteeing rapid delivery and execution. Following unexpected delays, the timely construction and commissioning of these wind turbines was of absolute importance to protect the project's viability. In GE Vernova, we have found a reliable partner whose short delivery times and technical strength enable us to successfully implement this project on schedule."

GE Vernova's onshore portfolio reflects a deliberate workhorse strategy standardized, industrialized machines engineered for repeatable execution and long-term reliability. With more than 59,000 turbines operating globally, its experience informs the products it designs, manufactures, and deploys.

Notes to editor:

*The order was booked in the fourthquarter of 2026.

**GE Vernova's 5.5 MW turbine with a 158-meter rotor is referred to as the 5.5 MW-158m.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Electrification, and Wind segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 85,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.

GE Vernova's Wind segment is focused on delivering a suite of wind products and services to help accelerate a new era of energy by harnessing the power of wind. Technologies provided to customers include the next generation high efficiency 3-megawatt onshore wind turbine and the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine platform, as well as maintenance solutions and life extension optionality.

About Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG

Within the scope of its renewable energy business segment, Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG has been committed to a decentralized and future-oriented energy supply based on renewable energy for decades. The focus is on the expansion and market integration of renewable energy. Therefore, the group is actively driving the expansion of its renewable energy generation portfolio. By distributing its diverse projects nationwide, utilizing a mix of wind and solar energy, and employing various technologies, the company achieves risk diversification. Stadtwerke AG invests in both proprietary assets and project participations. Furthermore, it offers other municipal utilities opportunities to participate in renewable energy projects and provides commercial and technical management services for the project companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements often address GE Vernova's expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and the expected performance of its products, the impact of its services and the results they may generate or produce, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "preliminary," or "range." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about planned and potential transactions, investments or projects and their expected results and the impacts of macroeconomic and market conditions and volatility on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global supply chain and world economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109254718/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kellie Woods

Lead Communications manager

Wind, GE Vernova

1 513 598 5373

Kellie.woods@gevernova.com