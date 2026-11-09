MORRISONS REVEALED BEHIND LEEDS 'BEAR' SIGHTINGS AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS ADVERT

Giant paw prints, doorbell footage and a furry figure at a bus stop formed part of the supermarket's Christmas ad campaign

LEEDS, England, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrisons has revealed it was behind a series of mysterious bear sightings in Leeds, organised ahead of the launch of its 2026 Christmas advert.

The trail began with enormous paw prints appearing overnight in Roundhay Park, close to a local Morrisons.

Days later, doorbell camera footage appeared to show a bear-like figure strolling along a residential street just 10 minutes from where the tracks had been discovered.

The next appearance came in CCTV footage of a large furry figure dressed in a green track jacket and jeans, waiting at a Leeds bus stop.

All three appearances were part of the campaign introducing the bear ahead of its role in Morrisons' Christmas advert.

The new 90-second film brings Goldilocks and the Three Bears together for Christmas, playing on the familiar idea that everyone likes things a little differently. At its heart are Morrisons skilled bakers, butchers, fishmongers and deli colleagues, who make and prepare food in store and help customers find the right cuts, portions and food for their own Christmas tables.

The spot tells the familiar story of a Mum and Dad preparing for their grown-up child to bring a partner home for Christmas for the first time. It just so happens that these parents are Mummy & Daddy Bear.

Beverley Lumb, Marketing and Advertising Director at Morrisons, said: "Everyone has their own idea of what makes Christmas 'just right' alongside their own family traditions that make the day feel truly magical. As Christmas comes in all shapes and sizes, we pride ourselves on delivering good, honest value, ensuring every piece of festive fare is crafted with the thought, care and quality for everyone gathered around your table."

The reveal brings the Leeds bear mystery to a close, linking the paw prints, doorbell footage and bus stop appearance to the Christmas campaign.

Please click here to view CCTV footage.

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