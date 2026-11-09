Rosti Group AB: Rosti Group acquires Alvi Group, strengthening its footprint, capabilities and medical device manufacturing

Rosti Group acquires Alvi Group, strengthening its footprint, capabilities and medical device manufacturing

About 400 colleagues and sites in Norway, Sweden, Poland and China join Rosti, giving industrial and medical customers a wider manufacturing network.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosti Group, the global plastic injection moulding and contract manufacturing company, has acquired Alvi Group. Alvi's five sites in Leksvik (Norway), Tyresö (Sweden), Wroclaw (Poland) and Suzhou (China), and about 400 colleagues, are now part of Rosti. In Leksvik, toolmaker Industriverktøy continues as Rosti Industriverktøy. The acquisition took place on November 2nd, 2026. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Rosti now has about 3,000 employees and combined revenue of EUR 450 million. Alvi adds EUR 50 million to Rosti's EUR 400 million. The acquisition adds Norway to Rosti's footprint and expands its capabilities in Sweden, Poland and China.

Jonas Persson, CEO of Rosti Group, says:

"This acquisition strengthens Rosti. We're gaining proven capabilities and experienced teams in plastics manufacturing, expanding our offer in Sweden, Poland and China, while adding Norway to our footprint. Combined with our existing operations across USA, Europe and Asia, we can now serve our customers even more comprehensively. The integration of Alvi into Rosti Group allows us to leverage our scale and expertise across new and different markets."

Alvi's customers gain access to Rosti's global network, engineering support, R&D and innovation resources, and benefit from Rosti's CSRD-aligned sustainability practices. Rosti's customers get access to Alvi's regional expertise. All customers gain from even stronger industrial and medical device contract manufacturing capabilities.

Magnus Emeus, CEO of Alvi Group, says:

"Rosti is the right home for Alvi's customers, people and operations. They have the platform, resources and market presence to take what we've built to a higher level. Our teams will benefit from joining a stronger, more established group while our customers will gain access to broader capabilities and geographic reach."

The acquired sites now operate under the Rosti name, as Rosti Norway, Rosti Sweden, Rosti Poland and Rosti China.

About Rosti Group

Rosti Group is a global plastic injection moulding and contract manufacturing company, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. With about 3,000 employees and facilities across Europe, Asia and the US, Rosti delivers full-service solutions from design to delivery. Trusted by leading OEMs in medical, consumer and industrial sectors, Rosti turns concepts into reality with precision, care and innovation. Since 2010, Rosti has been owned by Nordstjernan, a Swedish family-controlled investment company.

www.rosti.com

About Alvi Group

Alvi Group is a Nordic-based provider of advanced plastic solutions and contract manufacturing. With modern facilities in Europe and Asia, they deliver high-precision components and scalable production services, helping customers accelerate innovation and improve performance across industries.

Notes to editors

Transaction: Rosti Group acquired Alvi Group on 2 November 2026.

Financial terms: Not disclosed

Acquired sites: Norway (Leksvik), Sweden (Tyresö), Poland (Wroclaw) and China (Suzhou)

Colleagues joining Rosti: About 400

Rosti Group after the acquisition: About 3,000 employees and revenue of approximately EUR 450 million, headquartered in Malmö, Sweden

Site names from today: Rosti Norway, Rosti Sweden, Rosti Poland, Rosti China

Media contact:

Camilla Calmsund, Group Marketing Manager, Rosti Group.

Mobile: +46 704 71 40 62 malcca@rosti.com

www.rosti.com

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