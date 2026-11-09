Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

9 November 2026

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2026

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2026will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/ .

-ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732