HIGHVERN UNVEILS NEW BRAND AS BUSINESSES COME TOGETHER

International reach. Local expertise. Trusted relationships. One Highvern.

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highvern, the specialist provider of Fund, Corporate and Private Capital services, today launches a new brand that brings its businesses together under one recognised name, redefined and redesigned to represent the whole Group.

This redefined brand creates a unified platform from which Highvern will continue to deliver for clients and accelerate strategic growth. The rebrand is just one of several initiatives that cement Highvern's position as a partner of choice as it broadens its service capabilities and extends its geographic reach.

The Group combines deep expertise, intelligent technology and international reach with trusted relationships, local knowledge and accountability helping clients establish, manage and evolve the structures behind their ambitions.

Permian, along with Oak Fund Services now become Highvern, with PANDOO in Luxembourg joining on completion. Together, Highvern supports clients in seven strategic jurisdictions with Luxembourg to follow. Highvern works with clients who need local, single-jurisdiction support, as well as those operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Caroline Connellan, Group CEO, said:

"I'm excited to bring our businesses together under the Highvern name. Each business has built strong reputations and trusted client relationships in their own markets. Together, we can now offer clients the reach of an international group with the personal service of a specialist. I'm incredibly proud of what we're building and there's a lot more to come."

Marianne Normann, Head of Nordics, said:

"This is an exciting moment for our business in the Nordics. We've built our reputation here through local knowledge and strong relationships, and becoming Highvern doesn't change that. It means we can now connect our clients with expertise across a wider international network, while still supporting them locally in the way we always have."

Lisa Mclauchlan, Group Chief Commercial Officer, said:

"Our redefined brand is so much more than a new logo. It reflects our commitment to supporting our clients' ambitions through expertise, technology and attention to detail, and to building lasting, trusted relationships across all our markets.

Notes to editors

Media contact

Daniel Jason, MCIM, MCIPR

Material Impact Marketing Communications

Email: Highvern@wearematerialimpact.com

About Highvern

Highvern is an international specialist provider of fund, corporate and private capital services, combining the reach of an international group with the personal service of a specialist partner. With more than 400 people in Jersey, Norway, Sweden, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, the UK and Ireland, with Luxembourg to follow, Highvern works with alternative fund managers, family offices, private clients and their advisers, and international businesses, supporting both single-jurisdiction and cross-border needs. Highvern administers more than €50bn of assets under administration.

For more information, visit www.highvern.com

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