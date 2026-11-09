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WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 19:27
1,696 Euro
+0,36 % +0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7271,76710:32
1,7301,76410:32
ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 11:02 Uhr
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Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.

On 5 November 2026, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 18,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £1.4072 per share.

On 6 November 2026, Mr. Flynn acquired 5,625 Shares at an average approximate price of £1.4060 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMr. Marc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Royalties PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.4100

13,000

£1.4000

5,000

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

18,000

£1.4072

e.

Date of the transaction5 November 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMr. Kevin Flynn

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Financial Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Royalties PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.4060

5,625

d.

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
See above

e.

Date of the transaction6 November 2026

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-director%2fpdmr-shareholding-1248779

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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