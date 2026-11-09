Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions by Directors, Transfer of Treasury Shares and Total Voting Rights
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer.
On 5 November 2026, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 18,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of £1.4072 per share.
On 6 November 2026, Mr. Flynn acquired 5,625 Shares at an average approximate price of £1.4060 per share.
These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings - Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
|Name
|Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche
2.
|Reason for the notification
a.
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
|Name
|Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
|LEI
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
18,000
£1.4072
e.
|Date of the transaction
|5 November 2026
f.
|Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
|Name
|Mr. Kevin Flynn
2.
|Reason for the notification
a.
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
|Name
|Ecora Royalties PLC
b.
|LEI
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
|See above
e.
|Date of the transaction
|6 November 2026
f.
|Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Ecora Royalties PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
|Jason Gray - Company Secretary
Website:
www.ecoraroyalties.com
|FTI Consulting
+44(0) 20 3727 1000
|Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com
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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-director%2fpdmr-shareholding-1248779