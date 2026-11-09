Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau: From Construction Paper to Cultural Phenomenon: South Park's History Goes on Display

From Construction Paper to Cultural Phenomenon: South Park's History Goes on Display

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado History Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the origins of South Park and its place in history on December 6. South Park: Handmade in Colorado tells the story of the show and its creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, bringing together behind-the-scenes items like concept art, original scripts, production storyboards, character design, and more.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in August 2027, South Park began with two friends at CU Boulder's film school creating movies inspired by the people and places around them. Over the course of their careers, they developed a distinctive brand of humor and storytelling that has taken them from Colorado to Hollywood to Broadway and back home to Red Rocks and Casa Bonita.

Comedy Central's South Park now airs in more than 130 countries and has earned six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. The show's nearly 350 episodes serve as a time capsule cataloging a wide range of issues and events in popular culture and the news over the past three decades.

To create South Park: Handmade in Colorado, History Colorado partnered with South Park Digital Studios, offering exclusive access to the studio's extensive archives. Through first-hand accounts and never-before-shown items, the exhibition delves deep into Parker and Stone's inspirations and creative endeavors from South Park to The Book of Mormon, Team America: World Police, their Red Rocks concerts, and the restoration of the iconic Casa Bonita.

Some highlights of the exhibition include:

Original construction paper cutouts used to make South Park 's pilot

's pilot Original sketches, scripts, and art used to create the TV series

A movie script, show bible, world premiere tickets and paper cutouts from South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Puppets from Team America: World Police

Dresses Parker and Stone wore to the 2000 Academy Awards

Artwork, costumes, and props from South Park's 25th Anniversary Red Rocks concerts

Costumes and props from The Book of Mormon

Vintage merchandise

Photo opps

South Park: Handmade in Colorado opens on December 6, 2026 at the award-winning Colorado History Museum. The exhibition is included with general admission tickets available online for pre-purchase. Timed entry to South Park: Handmade in Colorado is required. Admission is always free for History Colorado members and children 18 and younger. History Colorado members are invited to see the exhibition first on December 5, 2026. The Colorado History Museum is open daily from 10 am - 5 pm.

About South Park

The hit animated franchise, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2027, debuted on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short "The Spirit of Christmas," and from there were launched into television history. The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning the Primetime Emmy for "Outstanding Animated Program" six times and receiving 20 nominations. South Park was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first-ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic Comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, South Park was the # 1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park's website is SouthPark.cc.com. 2026 South Park Digital Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved. South Park © 2026 Comedy Partners. All Rights Reserved. Comedy Central. South Park and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Comedy Partners.

About the Colorado History Museum

The Colorado History Museum, formerly known as the History Colorado Center, is a state-of-the-art cultural venue in the heart of Denver featuring award-winning exhibitions that share the diverse cultural heritage of the Centennial State. The Colorado History Museum is one of only seven Smithsonian Affiliates in Colorado.

About History Colorado

History Colorado is a 147-year-old institution that offers access to our state's history through enriching experiences at eleven museums and historic sites. As an agency of the State of Colorado and a non-profit organization, History Colorado is committed to serving all Coloradans through generational work that centers communities, deepens knowledge and catalyzes the transformative power of history.

History Colorado is also home to a free public research center, people-centered preservation work done by the State Historical Fund and the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of the State Archaeologist, the State Historians Council, and many other community-driven public history projects such as the Museum of Memory. History Colorado stewards more than 15 million objects, photographs, and archival resources that make up the State's collection, and serve tens of thousands of learners of all ages each year. Visit HistoryColorado.org, or call 303-HISTORY, for more information. HistoryColorado

About Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau?



Celebrating 117 years of promoting the Mile High City, Visit Denver is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.6 million visitors in 2025, generating $10.5 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at Visit Denver or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Reddit, YouTube and LinkedIn.?

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angelika Albaladejo, History Colorado Communications and Public Relations Manager

720-541-2334 | hc_media@state.co.us

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