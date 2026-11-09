Acer Reports Revenues for October at NT$26.39 Billion, Marking a Five-year High for the Month; and Year-to-October at NT$275.94 billion, Highest in 13 Years

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for October at NT$26.39 billion, marking a five-year high for the month and representing 24.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth. Consolidated revenues for year-to-October reached NT$275.94 billion, the highest for the same period in 13 years, up 24.0% YoY.

Highlights in October and year-to-October, respectively, include:

Revenues from total PCs grew 17.8% YoY and 21.1% YoY

Revenues from desktop PCs grew 34.4% YoY and 30.5% YoY

Revenues from Chromebooks grew 113.5% YoY and 13.7% YoY

Revenues from the commercial line [1] grew 42.2% YoY and 37.7% YoY

grew 42.2% YoY and 37.7% YoY Revenues from tablets grew 756.3% and 54.3% YoY

Revenues from displays grew 19.5% and flattish YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued gaining momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays grew over 35.9% YoY, year-to-October, which contributed 35.3% of the group's total revenues. Most subsidiaries delivered solid growth; the combined revenues from publicly listed subsidiaries increased 48.2% YoY from year-to-October.

Among businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc.'s revenue grew 45.0% and Acer Fashion Inc.'s revenue grew 13.8% YoY, year-to-October.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

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SOURCE Acer