Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 11:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NextVision Announces Record Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Up 125% to $106.4m; Operating Margin Rises to 61.8%

Highlights

  • Revenue of $106.4m, up 125% year-over-year, with gross margin improving to 66.7% from 65.2% in the previous quarter
  • Operating margin of 61.8%, rising in every quarter since the start of the year, reflecting economies of scale
  • Operating cash flow of $128.4m in the first nine months, 3.6 times the same period last year, alongside a significant build-up of component inventory
  • Progress in establishing the European production line, as part of the expansion of the Company's global manufacturing infrastructure

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures and markets stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, with industry-leading weight-to-size and performance ratios, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "NextVision continues to strengthen its position in the global market, with significant revenue growth and improved profitability. One of our most important growth engines is the expansion of activity with a growing customer base. Alongside our largest customers, we see additional customers increasing the scale of their activity with us and becoming more significant for the Company. This trend reflects confidence in our technology and the opportunities ahead of us for continued growth.

"We are already preparing for the activity levels of the coming years, expanding our production capacity, improving efficiency and continuing to invest in infrastructure, supported by the Company's strong cash flow. As part of this strategy, we are building a global manufacturing network, with our European production line establishing its operations and plans to expand production to the United States as well. Our presence in key markets will allow us to be closer to our customers, address local-manufacturing requirements and strengthen our ability to compete for additional business opportunities.

"Looking ahead, we are working to deepen NextVision's position as a technology partner of the world's leading platform manufacturers, and to expand the integration of our systems into additional platforms and missions. Alongside continued independent development and organic growth, targeted acquisitions of complementary technologies and capabilities are part of our strategy to broaden our solutions portfolio, strengthen our competitive advantage and build the Company's next growth engines. We see a market with significant potential, and we continue to invest in order to increase NextVision's place in it for years to come."

Financial Highlights for Q3 2026

Revenue in the third quarter grew 125% to $106.4 million, compared with $47.3 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the first nine months of the year totaled $261.9 million, an increase of 117%.

The Company grew in all geographic regions. Europe continues to be its largest market, with revenue of $164.6 million in the first nine months, an increase of 138%. Revenue from North America rose 80% to $57.1 million, alongside growth in Israel and in additional markets.

The Company has more than 300 customers worldwide, of which 185 were active during the first nine months of 2026. Revenue from customers beyond the three largest customers totaled approximately $105 million, of which approximately $52 million was in the third quarter alone.

Gross profit totaled $71.0 million, an increase of 118% compared with $32.5 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin in the third quarter improved to 66.7%, compared with 65.2% in the second quarter of the year. Efficiencies in manufacturing processes and higher productivity per employee support higher levels of activity and the maintenance of high profitability, even against the backdrop of rising raw material and component costs.

Operating profit jumped 133% to $65.8 million, compared with $28.3 million in the same quarter last year. The operating margin improved in the third quarter to 61.8%, after 56.9% in the first quarter and 58.8% in the second quarter, and compared with 59.8% in the same quarter last year. While revenue more than doubled, operating expenses grew at a significantly more moderate rate and their share of revenue declined to 4.9%, compared with 8.9% in the same quarter last year. These figures illustrate the Company's ability to translate revenue growth into improved profitability.

Net profit grew 113% to $60.1 million in the third quarter, compared with $28.2 million in the same quarter last year. Net profit for the first nine months totaled $152 million, more than double the $72 million in the same period last year.

Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months totaled $128.4 million, 3.6 times the $35.2 million in the same period last year, after investing approximately $38.9 million in an inventory increase. In the third quarter alone, operating cash flow reached $53.3 million, almost three times the $18.8 million in the same quarter last year, after an inventory increase of approximately $20.8 million. The cash flow reflects the Company's ability to generate cash while, at the same time, stocking up on components to support the expansion of production and shorter delivery times.

Order backlog as of the date of this release totaled $209.3 million, compared with $124 million at the same time last year, an increase of 69%, and compared with $265.2 million at the time of the second-quarter results. The decrease compared with the previous quarter was affected, among other things, by the increase in delivery volumes, alongside the timing of new orders that are expected to be received over the coming weeks. Streamlined work processes and training contribute to higher productivity per employee and increased output, enabling the Company to convert orders into revenue faster. This capability strengthens the Company's competitive advantage in responding quickly to customer needs and in aligning production with their growth.

Production Line in Europe: The Company is advancing the establishment of its production capability in Europe. The move is part of the Company's strategic plan to expand its global manufacturing infrastructure, and is intended to strengthen the Company's presence in the European market, address customers who prefer European manufacturing and broaden the business opportunities available to the Company in the region. The Company is in the process of establishing a European subsidiary to operate the production line.

Investors' Conference Call

Today at 1:30pm Israel time, 6:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.

Following that, at 3:30pm Israel time, 8:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.

Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following links:

For the Hebrew Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2skMv0jZTk6uE61IKBmSlQ

For the English Webinar:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OYCj0N_tR7-xjNbXSJkUOA

The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinars, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications - positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040

Condensed Statements of Financial Position




As of September 30


As of December 31,

2025



2026


2025




Unaudited


Audited



USD thousands

Current assets







Cash


20,962


27,533


85,440

Short-term deposits


620,614


502,102


476,857

Trade receivables


44,726


14,052


12,087

Current tax receivable


1,932


2,256


4,746

Other accounts receivable


11,539


6,268


5,275

Inventory


92,446


49,304


53,588










792,219


601,515


637,993

Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment


1,562


853


906

Right-of-use assets


4,549


2,962


2,770

Intangible assets


8,584


4,670


4,896










14,695


8,485


8,572










806,914


610,000


646,565








Current liabilities







Trade payables


25,032


9,375


8,679

Other accounts payable


38,509


14,593


18,067










63,541


23,968


26,746








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities


4,874


3,432


3,390

Employee benefit liabilities, net


151


114


151

Deferred taxes


1,022


487


588










6,047


4,033


4,129

Equity







Share capital and premium


460,326


446,120


446,328

Reserve for share-based payment


15,957


6,662


8,455

Retained earnings


261,043


129,217


160,907








Total equity


737,326


581,999


615,690










806,914


610,000


646,565

Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income








For the nine months
ended September 30


For the three months
ended September 30


For the year
ended
December 31


2026


2025


2026


2025


2025


Unaudited


Audited


USD thousands (except per share data)

Revenues from sales

261,927


120,533


106,386


47,290


168,354

Cost of sales

(88,203)


(34,971)


(35,405)


(14,773)


(50,798)











Gross profit

173,724


85,562


70,981


32,517


117,556











Research and development expenses

(4,970)


(3,914)


(1,341)


(1,638)


(5,491)

Sales and marketing expenses

(2,427)


(1,505)


(761)


(628)


(1,874)

General and administrative expenses

(10,402)


(6,645)


(3,107)


(1,963)


(8,667)












(17,799)


(12,064)


(5,209)


(4,229)


(16,032)











Operating profit

155,925


73,498


65,772


28,288


101,524











Financing expenses

(1,203)


(229)


(342)


(77)


(313)

Financing income

18,902


7,163


6,648


3,074


13,453











Profit before income tax

173,624


80,432


72,078


31,285


114,664











Income taxes

(21,656)


(8,468)


(12,021)


(3,117)


(11,000)











Net profit

151,968


71,964


60,057


28,168


103,664











Other comprehensive income (net of
tax effects):




















Amounts that will not be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss:




















Loss from remeasurement of defined benefit
plans

-


-


-


-


(10)











Total other comprehensive loss

-


-


-


-


(10)











Total comprehensive income

151,968


71,964


60,057


28,168


103,654











Net profit per share (in US dollars)




















Basic EPS

1.651


0.883


0.650


0.341


1.235











Diluted EPS

1.601


0.850


0.633


0.328


1.106

SOURCE NextVision

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.