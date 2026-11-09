NextVision Announces Record Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue Up 125% to $106.4m; Operating Margin Rises to 61.8%

Highlights

Revenue of $106.4m, up 125% year-over-year, with gross margin improving to 66.7% from 65.2% in the previous quarter

Operating margin of 61.8%, rising in every quarter since the start of the year, reflecting economies of scale

Operating cash flow of $128.4m in the first nine months, 3.6 times the same period last year, alongside a significant build-up of component inventory

Progress in establishing the European production line, as part of the expansion of the Company's global manufacturing infrastructure

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures and markets stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, with industry-leading weight-to-size and performance ratios, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026.

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "NextVision continues to strengthen its position in the global market, with significant revenue growth and improved profitability. One of our most important growth engines is the expansion of activity with a growing customer base. Alongside our largest customers, we see additional customers increasing the scale of their activity with us and becoming more significant for the Company. This trend reflects confidence in our technology and the opportunities ahead of us for continued growth.

"We are already preparing for the activity levels of the coming years, expanding our production capacity, improving efficiency and continuing to invest in infrastructure, supported by the Company's strong cash flow. As part of this strategy, we are building a global manufacturing network, with our European production line establishing its operations and plans to expand production to the United States as well. Our presence in key markets will allow us to be closer to our customers, address local-manufacturing requirements and strengthen our ability to compete for additional business opportunities.

"Looking ahead, we are working to deepen NextVision's position as a technology partner of the world's leading platform manufacturers, and to expand the integration of our systems into additional platforms and missions. Alongside continued independent development and organic growth, targeted acquisitions of complementary technologies and capabilities are part of our strategy to broaden our solutions portfolio, strengthen our competitive advantage and build the Company's next growth engines. We see a market with significant potential, and we continue to invest in order to increase NextVision's place in it for years to come."

Financial Highlights for Q3 2026

Revenue in the third quarter grew 125% to $106.4 million, compared with $47.3 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the first nine months of the year totaled $261.9 million, an increase of 117%.

The Company grew in all geographic regions. Europe continues to be its largest market, with revenue of $164.6 million in the first nine months, an increase of 138%. Revenue from North America rose 80% to $57.1 million, alongside growth in Israel and in additional markets.

The Company has more than 300 customers worldwide, of which 185 were active during the first nine months of 2026. Revenue from customers beyond the three largest customers totaled approximately $105 million, of which approximately $52 million was in the third quarter alone.

Gross profit totaled $71.0 million, an increase of 118% compared with $32.5 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin in the third quarter improved to 66.7%, compared with 65.2% in the second quarter of the year. Efficiencies in manufacturing processes and higher productivity per employee support higher levels of activity and the maintenance of high profitability, even against the backdrop of rising raw material and component costs.

Operating profit jumped 133% to $65.8 million, compared with $28.3 million in the same quarter last year. The operating margin improved in the third quarter to 61.8%, after 56.9% in the first quarter and 58.8% in the second quarter, and compared with 59.8% in the same quarter last year. While revenue more than doubled, operating expenses grew at a significantly more moderate rate and their share of revenue declined to 4.9%, compared with 8.9% in the same quarter last year. These figures illustrate the Company's ability to translate revenue growth into improved profitability.

Net profit grew 113% to $60.1 million in the third quarter, compared with $28.2 million in the same quarter last year. Net profit for the first nine months totaled $152 million, more than double the $72 million in the same period last year.

Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months totaled $128.4 million, 3.6 times the $35.2 million in the same period last year, after investing approximately $38.9 million in an inventory increase. In the third quarter alone, operating cash flow reached $53.3 million, almost three times the $18.8 million in the same quarter last year, after an inventory increase of approximately $20.8 million. The cash flow reflects the Company's ability to generate cash while, at the same time, stocking up on components to support the expansion of production and shorter delivery times.

Order backlog as of the date of this release totaled $209.3 million, compared with $124 million at the same time last year, an increase of 69%, and compared with $265.2 million at the time of the second-quarter results. The decrease compared with the previous quarter was affected, among other things, by the increase in delivery volumes, alongside the timing of new orders that are expected to be received over the coming weeks. Streamlined work processes and training contribute to higher productivity per employee and increased output, enabling the Company to convert orders into revenue faster. This capability strengthens the Company's competitive advantage in responding quickly to customer needs and in aligning production with their growth.

Production Line in Europe: The Company is advancing the establishment of its production capability in Europe. The move is part of the Company's strategic plan to expand its global manufacturing infrastructure, and is intended to strengthen the Company's presence in the European market, address customers who prefer European manufacturing and broaden the business opportunities available to the Company in the region. The Company is in the process of establishing a European subsidiary to operate the production line.

Investors' Conference Call

Today at 1:30pm Israel time, 6:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in Hebrew to review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities, with the participation of the Company's management.

Following that, at 3:30pm Israel time, 8:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English, with the participation of the Company's management.

Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following links:

For the Hebrew Webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2skMv0jZTk6uE61IKBmSlQ

For the English Webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OYCj0N_tR7-xjNbXSJkUOA

The Company intends to publish a presentation shortly before the webinars, which will be presented during the event. Attendees will be able to submit questions in English or Hebrew, which will be translated and answered in English.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications - positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

Condensed Statements of Financial Position





As of September 30

As of December 31, 2025



2026

2025





Unaudited

Audited



USD thousands Current assets











Cash

20,962

27,533

85,440 Short-term deposits

620,614

502,102

476,857 Trade receivables

44,726

14,052

12,087 Current tax receivable

1,932

2,256

4,746 Other accounts receivable

11,539

6,268

5,275 Inventory

92,446

49,304

53,588

















792,219

601,515

637,993 Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

1,562

853

906 Right-of-use assets

4,549

2,962

2,770 Intangible assets

8,584

4,670

4,896

















14,695

8,485

8,572

















806,914

610,000

646,565













Current liabilities











Trade payables

25,032

9,375

8,679 Other accounts payable

38,509

14,593

18,067

















63,541

23,968

26,746













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities

4,874

3,432

3,390 Employee benefit liabilities, net

151

114

151 Deferred taxes

1,022

487

588

















6,047

4,033

4,129 Equity











Share capital and premium

460,326

446,120

446,328 Reserve for share-based payment

15,957

6,662

8,455 Retained earnings

261,043

129,217

160,907













Total equity

737,326

581,999

615,690

















806,914

610,000

646,565

Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income













For the nine months

ended September 30

For the three months

ended September 30

For the year

ended

December 31

2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

Unaudited

Audited

USD thousands (except per share data) Revenues from sales 261,927

120,533

106,386

47,290

168,354 Cost of sales (88,203)

(34,971)

(35,405)

(14,773)

(50,798)



















Gross profit 173,724

85,562

70,981

32,517

117,556



















Research and development expenses (4,970)

(3,914)

(1,341)

(1,638)

(5,491) Sales and marketing expenses (2,427)

(1,505)

(761)

(628)

(1,874) General and administrative expenses (10,402)

(6,645)

(3,107)

(1,963)

(8,667)





















(17,799)

(12,064)

(5,209)

(4,229)

(16,032)



















Operating profit 155,925

73,498

65,772

28,288

101,524



















Financing expenses (1,203)

(229)

(342)

(77)

(313) Financing income 18,902

7,163

6,648

3,074

13,453



















Profit before income tax 173,624

80,432

72,078

31,285

114,664



















Income taxes (21,656)

(8,468)

(12,021)

(3,117)

(11,000)



















Net profit 151,968

71,964

60,057

28,168

103,664



















Other comprehensive income (net of

tax effects):





































Amounts that will not be subsequently

reclassified to profit or loss:





































Loss from remeasurement of defined benefit

plans -

-

-

-

(10)



















Total other comprehensive loss -

-

-

-

(10)



















Total comprehensive income 151,968

71,964

60,057

28,168

103,654



















Net profit per share (in US dollars)





































Basic EPS 1.651

0.883

0.650

0.341

1.235



















Diluted EPS 1.601

0.850

0.633

0.328

1.106

SOURCE NextVision