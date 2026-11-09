DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Announces Corexa Pharmacy's First Commercial Sale of Compounded Peptides Under FDA Enforcement Discretion Policy

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. ("DataMeds SI," "DataMEDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDS), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform, today announced that its Corexa Pharmacy subsidiary has completed its first commercial sale of one of the six peptides (BPC-157, TB-500, KPV, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax, together the "Six Peptides") recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) at its July 23-24, 2026 meeting, in accordance with U.S. Health and Human Services' (HHS) Enforcement Discretion Policy (EDP). The Six Peptides are compounded drugs, are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by FDA for safety or efficacy.

"Corexa Pharmacy has worked through the mechanics of dispensing the Six Peptides in compliance with HHS' recently published Enforcement Discretion Policy," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "Now that we have confirmed our ability to dispense the Six Peptides in compliance with recent guidelines in this burgeoning field, we intend to bring our pharmacy hub and distribution warehouse capabilities to the fore to take full advantage of the opportunity. We are currently working through the pricing model and intend to begin actively marketing our offering in a compliant fashion in the very near future. It is crucial to remember that compounded medications are prescribed on a one-to-one basis for individual patients. As such, our marketing will focus on reaching the physicians who prescribe these medications and are able to provide the appropriate oversight, in line with recent guidelines."

The U.S. compounding pharmacy market is expected to grow from $18.02 billion in 2025 to over $31.77 billion by 2034, according to Precedence Research.

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com.

About Tollo Health

Tollo Health, LLC is a healthcare company commercializing proprietary medical foods and dietary supplements and, through TolloBio, developing biopharmaceutical candidates, alongside its Health Lives Here mobile application. Corexa Health, a subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc., distributes select Tollo Health medical foods and dietary supplements under a wholesale distribution arrangement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: Corexa Pharmacy's ability to compound, dispense and distribute the Six Peptides in compliance with FDA's enforcement discretion policy, Section 503A of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and state pharmacy laws; the possibility that FDA or HHS may change or withdraw the enforcement discretion policy, and FDA's final decisions regarding the 503A bulks list; the Company's pricing model and the timing and compliance of its marketing to prescribing physicians; physician prescribing demand and market acceptance of compounded peptides; reliance on third-party suppliers and partner pharmacies, and the quality and availability of bulk drug substances; sterile compounding compliance, adverse events and product liability; the Company's plans for its pharmacy hub and distribution warehouse, including required licensure; competition from other compounding pharmacies and from unregulated research-use-only products; the accuracy of third-party market size estimates; related-party arrangements with Tollo Health, LLC; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

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SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-announces-corexa-pharmacys-first-commercial-sale-of-compo-1248766