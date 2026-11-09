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MO

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 08:02
3,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4603,56013:35
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 12:06 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 3 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 3 November 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction:

Number of Shares repurchased:

Average price paid per Share (pence):

Lowest price paid per Share (pence):

Highest price paid per Share (pence):

03-Nov-2026

103,655

286.7731

284.6000

290.0000

04-Nov-2026

100,000

288.2934

282.6000

290.6000

05-Nov-2026

100,000

290.0667

288.0000

293.8000

06-Nov-2026

93,257

287.0167

284.4000

289.4000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 292,711,814 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 292,711,814 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.