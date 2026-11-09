Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09
Transaction in own shares
Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 3 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 3 November 2026.
Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence
Date of transaction:
Number of Shares repurchased:
Average price paid per Share (pence):
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
03-Nov-2026
103,655
286.7731
284.6000
290.0000
04-Nov-2026
100,000
288.2934
282.6000
290.6000
05-Nov-2026
100,000
290.0667
288.0000
293.8000
06-Nov-2026
93,257
287.0167
284.4000
289.4000
Broker: RBC Europe Limited
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 292,711,814 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The figure of 292,711,814 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Moonpig Group plc
investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer