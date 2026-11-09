New location marks Jersey Mike's entry into Europe and a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy, with a long-term opportunity for approximately 15,000 locations worldwide

Jersey Mike's Subs Inc. ("Jersey Mike's" or the "Company") (NYSE: JMKE) today announced the opening of its first restaurant in the United Kingdom, bringing its authentic, hand-crafted subs to Europe for the first time. Located at 1-4 Argyll Street, W1F 7TA, just steps from Oxford Street and Oxford Circus, the restaurant is the first to open under the master franchise agreement with Jersey Mike's Founder Peter Cancro, to develop 300 restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

The opening represents an important milestone in Jersey Mike's international growth trajectory and a significant step toward its long-term potential to operate approximately 15,000 stores globally. Jersey Mike's believes it has a substantial opportunity to grow internationally over the long term, supported by its premium offering, highly portable store model, strong brand equity and franchise-first approach.

"For 70 years, Jersey Mike's has been built on a commitment to quality, authenticity and community involvement," said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike's. "We are eager to introduce British guests to the same fresh ingredients, exceptional service and 'A Sub Above' experience that have made Jersey Mike's one of the most loved restaurant brands in North America. We are confident that our premium offering and service model will resonate successfully in this market. I want to thank our Founder, Peter Cancro, who is leading this effort and who we know will bring the same vision and passion that built the brand in the U.S. to our expansion into the UK."

Jersey Mike's was founded in 1956 as a single sub shop on the Jersey Shore and has grown to more than 3,400 locations globally. The new UK restaurant brings its signature sub experience to British guests while upholding the quality, culture and standards that have defined the brand for decades and helped earn Jersey Mike's the No. 1 ranking in the quick-service restaurant category in the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant and Food Delivery Study.

"Having spent my career building this brand, it's incredibly rewarding to see Jersey Mike's open its first restaurant in the UK," said Peter Cancro, Founder of Jersey Mike's and CEO of JM Submarines UK LTD. "London is the perfect place to begin Jersey Mike's next chapter, and we look forward to becoming a meaningful part of the communities we serve."

Andy Skehan, President of International at Jersey Mike's, added: "The UK is a highly attractive market with a vibrant restaurant industry and consumers who value high-quality food and differentiated dining experiences. As we continue to expand internationally, our focus is on entering markets where we see strong long-term demand and an opportunity to build meaningful brand awareness over time. This first restaurant establishes a strong foundation for future growth across the UK and marks an important milestone in our broader international expansion strategy."

Jersey Mike's expects to open four locations in London before year-end as it continues to build momentum in the market. The brand's second London location is scheduled to open in mid-November on Baker Street. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.jerseymikes.com/real-estate.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's is a leading fast-casual restaurant franchisor with more than 3,400 locations across the United States and Canada. Founded in 1956 as Mike's Subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the company has grown from a single neighborhood sub shop into one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in America. Jersey Mike's differentiates itself through its "A Sub Above" positioning, emphasizing fresh-sliced meats and cheeses, authentic recipes, and a distinctive customer experience that has earned recognition as the top-rated QSR brand in 2026 and the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261109103757/en/

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Corey Horsch

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investorrelations@jerseymikes.com