SoftwareONE Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion
SoftwareOne achieves Select partner tier with Anthropic
Recognition reflects SoftwareOne's expertise in delivering Claude, powered by Anthropic
Stans, Switzerland, November 9, 2026 - SoftwareOne, a leading global provider of software, cloud, and AI solutions, announces it has achieved the Select partner tier with Anthropic in the Claude Partner Network Services Track.
This milestone reflects SoftwareOne's work helping customers move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment. Behind its Select partner tier status are more than 100 certified experts and Claude solutions that are already delivering results for customers.
"Our customers are moving fast on AI, and we need to move with them," said Raphael Erb, CEO of SoftwareOne. "For us, it starts with staying close to our customers, understanding what they need, and delivering on our commitments. Our Select status in the Claude Partner Network helps us bring Claude to more customers and turn AI into real business value."
With a presence in more than 70 countries, SoftwareOne offers Claude services to customers in markets around the world. This includes integrating Claude into enterprise applications and workflows, governing and optimizing its use across environments, and scaling it with security and cost control.
SoftwareOne also deploys Claude on the cloud a customer already runs, whether that is Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud. The company manages Claude alongside the other models and platforms a customer uses, so control, compliance and cost transparency stay consistent across all of it.
One example is a customer with a complex environment that uses a vast amount of data. SoftwareOne built a monitoring layer that tracks accuracy, cost, and speed across the AI models the customer runs, including Claude on Amazon Bedrock. The customer cut infrastructure costs on individual AI functions by more than 80% and improved accuracy on a key workflow by more than 10%.
SoftwareOne plans to bring this approach to more customers, helping them see what their AI costs and what it can deliver.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
|LEI Code:
|529900GBI88JKWXLGI05
|EQS News ID:
|2430884
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2430884 09.11.2026 CET/CEST