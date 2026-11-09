Integration of OQC's quantum processing unit (QPU) with Horizon Quantum's Triple Alpha enables pulse-level program execution, qubit characterization, and gate calibration within a unified programming environment.

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd., the wholly-owned subsidiary of Horizon Quantum Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: HQ) ("Horizon Quantum"), a pioneer of software infrastructure for quantum applications, and OQC, a global leader in quantum computing, today announced the successful pulse-level integration of OQC's QPU with Triple Alpha, Horizon Quantum's integrated development environment, as part of an ongoing collaboration.

This integration provides access to the hardware control layer, enabling Triple Alpha users to perform pulse-level operations on the OQC's 32-qubit device Toshiko, allowing them to build hardware characterization and gate calibration procedures within the same environment they use to develop and execute quantum applications.

Characterization is a key step in preparing quantum hardware for practical use. By measuring the physical properties of QPUs, characterization helps build an understanding of processor behavior and informs the calibration of quantum gates, ultimately improving computational fidelity. QPUs need a universal gate set to execute quantum programs, and each gate must be calibrated. This process involves sending pulses to the processor, measuring qubit responses, and adjusting the pulses to achieve the desired operations. Because quantum systems are highly sensitive, frequent recalibration is necessary.

The Horizon Quantum team used Triple Alpha's pulse-level control capabilities to access OQC's 32-qubit superconducting QPU and characterize parameters such as T1 and T2, which describe qubit relaxation and phase coherence, respectively. The team also used Triple Alpha to execute a high-level quantum program on Toshiko to perform gate calibration.

The results of the collaboration demonstrate how Triple Alpha's pulse-level control can support hardware characterization and gate calibration directly on a QPU, with the potential to streamline workflows that might otherwise rely on separate tools.

Many quantum computing modalities, including superconducting systems, make use of precise electromagnetic pulses to control the QPU and drive logical operations. Programming at the pulse level requires specifying not only the precise schedule according to which pulses are transmitted to the QPU, but also specifying the physical properties of these pulses. Traditionally, this has required making use of distinct frameworks or programming languages designed specifically for pulse scheduling.

Triple Alpha allows developers to harness pulse-level control within the same programming languages that are used to develop quantum applications. This portable approach lets users write programs once and execute them across different control systems. As a result, pulse-level control enables users to create and deploy characterization and calibration routines and other programs which explore the physics of the QPU itself, and integrate them into their workflow via a simple web-based API.

The ongoing collaboration between Horizon Quantum and OQC reflects both companies' commitment to unlocking broad quantum advantage and commercial applications for quantum computing.

"Exposing pulse-level control of OQC processors through Triple Alpha will enable users to interact with the physics of the quantum processors, rather than just the data they contain," said Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, CEO of Horizon Quantum. "We expect this to enable the development and implementation of new techniques for characterization, noise mitigation and improved performance. We are grateful to OQC for working with us to make this integration possible."

"Making quantum computing useful requires close integration between hardware and software," said Simon Phillips, OQC's Chief Product Officer. "By bringing OQC's device's pulse-level capabilities into Triple Alpha, we're giving developers greater control to characterize qubits, calibrate gates, and build quantum programs within a single environment-a practical step towards simplifying quantum application development."

About Horizon Quantum

Horizon Quantum [NASDAQ: HQ] is on a mission to unlock broad quantum advantage by building the software infrastructure that empowers developers to use quantum computing to solve the world's toughest computational problems.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, a leading researcher and former professor with more than two decades of experience in quantum computing, the company is bridging the gap between today's quantum hardware and tomorrow's applications through the creation of advanced software development tools. Its software infrastructure moves beyond the constraints of static circuit execution, making it possible for developers to express any conceivable quantum computation. Its integrated development environment, Triple Alpha, enables developers to write sophisticated, hardware-agnostic quantum programs at multiple levels of abstraction. Learn more at www.horizonquantum.com.

About OQC

OQC is the UK's leading quantum computing company, building and deploying the world's most accessible superconducting quantum computers. With its cloud-ready quantum systems, OQC enables customers across sectors, from finance to energy to national security, to explore quantum advantage today. OQC's mission is to make quantum computing useful, accessible, and sovereign.

Note to Investors Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the businesses of Horizon Quantum may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "plan," "enable," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and Horizon Quantum therefore cautions against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside of the control of Horizon Quantum and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) references with respect to the anticipated benefits and costs, if any, of the strategic collaborations with OQC, including our ability to integrate each company's technologies, including calibration technologies, within our quantum computing testbed and Triple Alpha platform; (2) whether exposing pulse-level control of OQC processors through Triple Alpha will enable users to interact with the physics of the quantum processors to the extent currently expected or to a lesser degree; (3) whether the development and implementation of new techniques for characterization, noise mitigation and improved performance can be achieved; (4) changes in applicable laws and regulations or political and economic developments; (5) the possibility that Horizon Quantum may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (6) difficulties operating Horizon Quantum's quantum processors and the possibility that the quantum processors do not provide the advantages that Horizon Quantum expects; and (7) other risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Horizon Quantum on April 14, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Horizon Quantum. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Horizon Quantum undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Horizon Quantum does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

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