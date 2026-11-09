Century Lithium Corp.: Century Lithium's Angel Island Mine Plan Of Operations Deemed Complete By Blm, Advancing Project Toward Environmental Review

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office, has reviewed and determined that the Mine Plan of Operations and Nevada Reclamation Permit Application ("PoO" or "Plan") for the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project ("Angel Island" or the "Project") in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, is complete. The determination advances Angel Island toward environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA").

"The BLM's completeness determination is an important milestone for Angel Island. It confirms that our Project is ready to move into the environmental review phase of the process," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "We've been focused on finishing the remaining baseline studies and are working closely with the BLM and the third-party NEPA contractor as we move toward the environmental analysis part of the process."

BLM Completeness Determination

In a letter dated November 3, 2026, the BLM notified Century Lithium that it has reviewed the Plan and determined it to be complete under 43 CFR § 3809.411. The Plan defines the components of the Project and will serve as the basis for the BLM's environmental review and analysis pursuant to the NEPA. Upon completion of the NEPA analyses and the public scoping process, the PoO will be revised as necessary, at which point the BLM can officially approve the PoO.

Next Steps Toward Environmental Review

Completion of the remaining baseline studies related to the proposed water supply pipeline route is pending. At this stage, the BLM will issue a letter documenting completion and acceptance of all required baseline studies and reports and will determine the appropriate level of NEPA review for the Project, either an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement. Now that the PoO has been deemed complete, the third-party NEPA contractor will begin preparation of the Supplemental Information Report ("SIR") and the Supplemental Environmental Reports ("SERs") to support the NEPA document followed by the environmental analysis of Project. The Company will provide updates on the review process and schedule once that determination is made.

Permitting Timeline

Angel Island is a Transparency Project under the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council's FAST-41 program, with the BLM serving as lead agency. The Permitting Dashboard for Federal Infrastructure Projects currently shows a target date of February 4, 2028, for issuance of the Record of Decision for the Project. As with any federal schedule, this timetable may change as the review progresses, and the Company will provide updates as key milestones are reached.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island lithium project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process for the on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.

Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.

Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the acceptance of the remaining environmental baseline studies, the level of NEPA review to be determined by the BLM, the NEPA environmental review and permitting schedule for the Project, the timing of a decision on and approval of the PoO, the potential development and value of the Project, and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.