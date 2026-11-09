COP31 - Beko to Showcase Connected Appliances That Tackle Home Energy Use

Beko shows how smarter technology makes saving energy and water an easier choice for households.

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko opens its booth (E-0001) at the pavilion of its parent company, Koç Holding, in the COP31 Green Zone at Antalya Expo Center on November 9, with a focus on the energy transition in the home. The booth will show how heat pump dishwashing, induction cooking, connected appliances, efficient cooling and solar panels can help households use less energy and water in their everyday routines.

Türkiye's COP31 Presidency has introduced the "35 by 35" Global Electrification Pledge, which aims to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption from just over 20% to 35% by 2035. As more of daily life runs on electricity, from cooling to the electrification of cooking, the efficiency of the appliances people use every day carries more weight.

In the home appliance industry, much of the climate impact comes from the use phase of the sold products. Beko's own figures show how much: Scope 3 value-chain emissions - the indirect emissions which occur through upstream and downstream operations - account for 99% of Beko's total emissions, and more than 80% of those come from the use of products in people's homes. That makes efficiency in use the company's biggest lever. Beko's answer is technology that works for the consumer: appliances that use less energy and water by design, and connected tools that help households see, manage and optimise what they use.

HomeWhiz: tracking use and timing cycles

HomeWhiz is Beko's smart home platform. Through its Energy Management panel, households can track the energy and water their connected appliances use, including the Diamond Series dishwasher. The washing machine, tumble dryer and oven on the booth offer energy monitoring too, and the washing machine tracks water use as well.

Visitors will also see FlexiStart, a new HomeWhiz feature that uses electricity price information to help connected washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers run during lower-cost periods. HomeWhiz suggests a lower-cost time interval to run the selected programme, based on the applicable tariff information. The user can confirm the recommendation with one tap, while remaining in control of when the cycle starts. FlexiStart will be available from January 2027, with energy provider integration starting in Germany and Türkiye, and Beko is showing the feature at COP31 ahead of its rollout.

In the kitchen, the induction hob brings the electrification of cooking into everyday use. It connects to HomeWhiz for remote control, monitoring and notifications, and its SafeCook sensor stops cooking when the water runs dry to prevent burning. The built-in oven uses an AI-supported camera to recognise the food, follow the cooking and end it automatically at the optimised time, and it monitors its own energy use.

A dishwasher that is efficient by design

A key product on the booth will be the AI-enabled Diamond Series freestanding dishwasher. Its heat-pump technology heats up the wash water efficiently throughout the cycle, giving it 50% higher energy efficiency than the EU energy class A threshold.*

The SensorAdapt programme measures the load and how dirty the dishes are, then adjusts the ideal washing settings to match. At the end of the programme, the door opens automatically and uses natural airflow to dry the dishes without using extra energy. AutoDose supports ideal detergent use.

"People shouldn't have to become energy experts to use less energy. A dishwasher that sets its own energy efficient wash, or an app that shows what each cycle actually used, turns a climate goal into a daily habit. That is the test we hold our technology to. Countries come to COP31 to agree targets, and households will need the right technology to help meet them. That is why we showcase our appliances in Antalya," said Can Dinçer, CEO of Beko.

Cooling in a warming world

UNEP's Global Cooling Watch 2025, launched at COP30 in Belém, covers both space cooling and refrigeration, and finds that cooling demand could more than triple by 2050 under business as usual. In emerging markets in particular, the challenge is access to cooling that is both efficient and affordable. On the booth, Beko will show two answers to this challenge: its Smart Plus Inverter air conditioner, rated A++ and connected to HomeWhiz, and the 60 cm combi refrigerator, with 20% higher energy efficiency than the energy class A threshold and AI AutonomousPro that continuously learns from usage habits and environmental conditions, optimizing the refrigerator's cooling cycles to reduce energy consumption by up to 20% while delivering up to 20% longer-lasting freshness.** Both are built for better efficiency, which matters not only for household bills, but also for grids under strain and for the emissions that cooling adds.

Also on the booth

In the laundry, the washing machine has 60% higher energy efficiency than the energy class A threshold and tracks both its energy and water use. Its EnergySpin technology uses re-engineered drum movements that dissolve detergent earlier in the cycle, reducing the need for higher heat and using up to 35% less energy*** across everyday wash cycles than equivalent Beko machines without the technology. The tumble dryer alongside it is rated energy class A and also monitors its energy use.

The booth will also feature Arçelik solar panels. Their bifacial design generates electricity from both sides, capturing reflected light on the rear surface, and they are produced with domestically made solar cells.

At COP31

Visitors can find Beko at booth E-0001 in the Koç Holding Pavilion, Green Zone, Antalya Expo Center. Beko will be at COP31 alongside Koç Holding, COP31 Global Business Partner.

On 10 November, CEO Can Dinçer will speak on the panel "From Efficiency to Resilience: The Role of the Home-Appliance Industry in the Energy Transition" at the Koç Holding Pavilion, and on "Cooling a Warming World: Energy Access and Climate Resilience in Emerging Markets" at the Türkiye Pavilion in the Blue Zone. Fatih Özkadi, Chief Sustainability, Quality, and Customer Care Officer, will speak on "Building Competitive Green Value Chains: Industry, Trade and the Climate Transition" on 10 November and moderate "Competitive Green Value Chains: Aligning Climate, Trade and Industrial Policies" on 11 November. On 13 November, Baris Alparslan, Chief Financial Officer, will join the panels "Financing Real-Economy Decarbonisation: From Green to Transition Finance" and "Financing the Green Transition: Capital, Carbon & Competitiveness" at the Koç Holding Pavilion.

*Arçelik Diamond A 811 di hp model, 50% more efficient (energy efficiency index of 16) than the energy efficiency index limit value (32) of A energy class according to regulation (EU) 2019/2017.

**Food freshness and energy efficiency improvements are based on comparative testing of the same product with AI technology activated and deactivated under identical test conditions. Maximum improvements of up to 20% represent the highest values achieved during testing. Food freshness results were validated by SGS and energy efficiency results were validated by TÜV. Actual results may vary depending on product model, ambient conditions, food load, food type, usage patterns and user behaviour.

***In addition to savings in the Eco 40-60 declaration program, the Cottons, Synthetics, Xpress/Super Express, Delicates/Wool/Handwash, Mix, Darkcare and Outdoor/Sports programs achieve up to 35% less energy consumption compared to equivalent Beko machines without EnergySpin technology, without compromising washing performance.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is an international home appliance company with a strong global presence, operating through subsidiaries in more than 55 countries with a workforce of around 45,000 employees and production facilities spanning multiple regions-including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko is the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 10.7 billion Euros in 2025. Beko's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,000 R&D employees and hold more than 4,500 international registered patent applications to date. The company has achieved the highest score in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in the DHP Household Durables industry for the seventh consecutive year (based on the results dated 16 October 2025).** The company has been recognized as the 89th most sustainable company on TIME Magazine and Statista's 2026 list of the World's Most Sustainable Companies and has been the sector leader for three consecutive years. Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.S., a parent company of Beko.

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