ICE's First Climatic Variable Contracts Cover Wind Generation in Seven European Countries

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, and home to the largest and most liquid markets to trade energy derivatives, today announced it plans to launch wind futures on December 14, 2026, subject to completion of relevant regulatory processes, expanding ICE's energy markets into climatic variable contracts.

The 15 cash-settled wind futures are based on wind power output indices published by ENWEX GmbH (ENWEX) for Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the U.K. ENWEX is a provider of weather and renewable energy indices for temperature, wind and solar. The new contracts cover onshore wind (turbines on land), offshore wind (turbines at sea) and the two combined, depending on the country.

Wind supplies a large and growing share of European electricity, and its output changes with the weather. The seven countries covered by the new contracts account for over 70% of Europe's total installed wind generation capacity. Combined with ICE's European power futures, the contracts allow wind producers, utilities, suppliers and buyers under power purchase agreements to manage the volume risk of wind generation as well as the price risk of electricity.

"Climatic variable futures are a natural addition to the energy markets we already offer," said Gordon Bennett, Managing Director, Utility Markets at ICE. "Wind volume is now a significant part of the power sector, and customers want a way to manage it alongside what they already trade with us. Our energy and environmental portfolio allow participants to hedge across commodities, hubs and time periods, and to manage the links between natural gas, power and carbon in one place."

"Because the amount of wind generated affects how much gas-fired power is needed, wind futures give customers a way to manage exposures that run through all three, with the same trading and clearing relationships they already have with ICE," continued Bennett.

"As renewable generation grows, managing weather-driven volume risk is increasingly essential, particularly in the expanding market for renewable power purchase agreements," said Robin Girmes, Managing Director at ENWEX. "We believe transparent, standardized and independently calculated indices are fundamental to making renewable energy generation risks measurable, tradable and hedgeable. We are proud that ICE has chosen ENWEX indices as the foundation for these new wind contracts, a step towards establishing weather risk as an integral part of modern energy markets."

ICE's energy markets span benchmark natural gas contracts such as TTF, NBP, Henry Hub and JKM, oil contracts including Brent, Gasoil and Dubai (Platts), and global power futures, alongside environmental markets.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Exchanges

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