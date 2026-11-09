Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a ground gravity survey program (the "Survey") at the Fivemile Gold Project ("Fivemile", or the "Project"), located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka-Cortez gold trend in Lander County, Nevada.

The Company also wishes to announce the expansion of the Project area to 332 claims to a total area of approximately 6,838 acres (2,768 hectares). The new claims cover additional prospective exploration areas determined from structural interpretation and the positive results of the Ionic Leach geochemical survey carried out on the Project in July 2026 (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated September 23, 2026).

Highlights of the Fivemile Gold Project

Fivemile is flanked by gold deposits, gold occurrences, and gold mines, both past-producing and producing, in the Cortez Mining District of Nevada, renowned as one of most prolific gold-bearing regions in the world (see Figure 1);

Figure 1: Location of Fivemile Gold Project in the Cortez Gold Trend

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The 2026 Survey, the first of its kind on the Project, was contracted to MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc., a mineral exploration industry leader in ground gravity and unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") surveys in the Great Basin of the United States, and worldwide;

High-resolution gravity data was collected across the Project from approximately 358 survey stations at 200-metre spacings on lines 400 metres apart (see Figure 2). Results will be released following final processing and interpretation of the gravity data.

Figure 2: Ground Gravity Survey Layout at the Fivemile Gold Project

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"The 2026 high-resolution ground gravity survey program at Fivemile brings us a step closer to determining drill targets at the Project," said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "The Company believes that systematic exploration on its highly strategic land position in the Cortez Mining District is a formula for discovery on an underexplored property."

About Fivemile

Fivemile consists of 332 unpatented mineral claims on Bureau of Land Management land totaling approximately 6,839 acres (2,768 ha). The majority of the Fivemile claims, staked in 2025 and 2026, cover an area of alluvium-covered shallow pediment, referred to by the Company as "Fivemile Flats", which has no outcrop, thus inhibiting previous surface exploration.

Fivemile is located approximately 4 miles (6.4 km) south-southwest of the Cortez Hills mine and 5 miles (8 km) southwest of the Goldrush mine, both operated by Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM"), a joint venture between Barrick Mining Corporation ("Barrick") (61.5%) and Newmont Mining Corporation (38.5%). Fivemile lies approximately 6 miles (10 km) southwest of the Fourmile gold deposit owned 100% by Barrick, which is planned to be contributed by Barrick into NGM (see Figure 1).1

The exploration target areas at Fivemile are two-fold: epithermal gold/silver mineralization related to the Caetano Caldera, possibly superimposed on an earlier Carlin-type gold deposit(s), similar to the Fourmile, Goldrush and Cortez Hills gold deposits (Figure 1).

The primary Fivemile gold exploration targets were generated in 2025 by reprocessing publicly-available data collected by the USGS and integrating that data with a proprietary geological interpretation of structural features that are visible in the geophysical, geological and satellite imagery data. The geophysical signature of Fivemile is observed as the conjunction of a gravity high anomaly and a magnetic low anomaly. The gravity high at Fivemile mirrors a gravity high associated with the Fourmile and Goldrush deposits located to the northeast of the Property.

Fivemile also lies in the same relative position as the Fourmile and Goldrush deposits, which are located along the western border of a larger Eocene-Miocene apical graben in the core of a larger NNW-SSE trending regional anticline (Figure 1). The center of this apical graben localized the Northern Nevada Rift zone in mid-Miocene time. Miocene lake sediments were deposited in this graben.

From the available geophysical and geological data, the Company has inferred regional NE-SW trending faults that pass through the Fourmile-Goldrush and the historical Toiyabe Mine areas, and the Fivemile property area. These faults, herein referred to as the "Fourmile Faults", are believed to have been active in Eocene through Miocene time and controlled gold mineralization at interpreted intersections with N-S trending graben normal faults. In the Fivemile area, the Fourmile faults probably localized part of the Caetano Caldera ring-fracture system and also intersected and offset N-S Cortez graben faults in the vicinity of the geophysical anomalies.

Nevada Sunrise can earn a 79% interest in Fivemile from American Metals Exploration Corp. ("Ammetex"), a private Nevada company at arm's-length to Nevada Sunrise, in three stages over 4 years from the effective date of the earn-in option agreement (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 26, 2026).

References:

1News Release, Barrick Mining Corporation, August 10, 2026.

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Allender Jr., CPG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Allender has examined information regarding historical and current exploration at Fivemile, which includes his review of the ground gravity survey procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that published historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Nevada Sunrise and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Fivemile. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Property.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 79% interest in the Fivemile Gold Project, located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Battle Mountain, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to current and future plans for the Company's Nevada mineral properties, including the Fivemile Gold Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of gold and other commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays due to weather; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ending June 30, 2026, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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