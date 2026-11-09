Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group" or the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company that provides digital asset trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services, today reported financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 ("fiscal 2027"). References to "fiscal 2026" mean the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights:1

Certain Year-Over-Year Highlights

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 decreased 43%, to ¥75.5 billion ($480 million) from ¥133.1 billion ($846 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The decrease was driven mainly by a decrease in Marketplace Trading Volume, partially offset by an increase in Transaction revenue Institutional and Investment management fees.

Verified Accounts 2 increased 18%, to 2,868,544 as of September 30, 2026 from 2,421,080 as of September 30, 2025.

increased 18%, to 2,868,544 as of September 30, 2026 from 2,421,080 as of September 30, 2025. Customer Assets 3 decreased 26%, to ¥876.9 billion ($5,577 million) as of September 30, 2026 from ¥1,189.2 billion ($7,563 million) as of September 30, 2025. Customer Assets decreased due primarily to the decline in the market price of certain crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP.

decreased 26%, to ¥876.9 billion ($5,577 million) as of September 30, 2026 from ¥1,189.2 billion ($7,563 million) as of September 30, 2025. Customer Assets decreased due primarily to the decline in the market price of certain crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and XRP. Assets Under Management (AUM) 4 were ¥148.8 billion ($946 million) as of September 30, 2026.

were ¥148.8 billion ($946 million) as of September 30, 2026. Marketplace Trading Volume 5 decreased 56%, to ¥41.5 billion ($264 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 from ¥94.7 billion ($602 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets frequently traded.

decreased 56%, to ¥41.5 billion ($264 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 from ¥94.7 billion ($602 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets frequently traded. Net loss was ¥4,136 million ($26.3 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to a net income of ¥355 million ($2.3 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The decrease was driven primarily by an impairment loss of ¥2,962 million ($18.8 million) related to the Company's Aplo subsidiary recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 (see "Other Recent Highlights" below for more information concerning the Company's plans regarding Aplo), a decrease in Marketplace Trading Volume, and higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by a net tax benefit in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

Adjusted EBITDA6 was a loss of ¥4,020 million ($25.6 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ¥1,486 million ($9.5 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to the impairment loss relating to Aplo and an increase in operating loss.

___________________________________ 1 References in this announcement to "¥" are to Japanese Yen and references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" are to United States Dollars. Unless otherwise stated, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥157.250 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 30, 2026 2 Verified Accounts are all accounts that have been opened after the account owner completes all application procedures (including "know your customer" or "KYC"), after subtracting therefrom the total number of closed accounts. These numbers are for Coincheck Inc.'s business (do not include Aplo or Next Finance Tech) and, beginning June 2026, include accounts opened under CaaS arrangements Coincheck Inc. has with third-party firms, which are subject to fee-sharing and other economic terms with such third-party firms. 3 Cryptocurrencies held for customers fiat currency deposited by customers. This does not include NFTs or customer assets of Aplo, or of Next Finance Tech (if any). 4 Assets Under Management (AUM) refer to the assets under management of 3iQ, which was acquired by the Company effective March 1, 2026. 5 Marketplace Trading Volume for a specific period is the total value of all transactions completed through Coincheck's marketplace platform. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definition and corresponding reconciliation below.

Other Recent Highlights:

Shift in Business Strategy Regarding Aplo's European Prime Brokerage Offering. Aplo SAS is the Company's Paris-based crypto prime brokerage subsidiary that serves institutional customers and is licensed under Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation ("MiCA"). The Company acquired Aplo in October 2025, in large part based on the Company's high opinion of Aplo's institutional trading technology. The Company recently has (i) performed an evaluation of Aplo's performance as an independent, small-sized crypto institutional brokerage in the European Union subject to MiCA rules, (ii) taken into account the potential value that institutional trading technology could provide if combined with the Company's 3iQ subsidiary's digital asset management technology and services (3iQ was acquired by the Company effective March 1, 2026), and (iii) considered how such an integration of institutional digital asset management and trading services could enable 3iQ to offer, consistent with the Company's recent shift in its overall business strategy towards offering integrated institutional crypto products, a powerful and attractive separately managed account offering to institutional and high net worth investors globally (the "SMA Offering"). Accordingly, the Company is in the process of winding down Aplo's operations in France, transferring Aplo's technology and related intellectual property to 3iQ, and inviting approximately one-half of Aplo's current team to join 3iQ to work to complete the development of, and then launch, the SMA Offering. 3iQ currently estimates a launch date in the first half of calendar 2027. This winding-down process will follow the plan for the orderly cessation of Aplo's operations in accordance with French law.

Webcast and Conference Call

Coincheck Group will host a live webcast to discuss its results today at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Pascal St-Jean, CEO, and Jason Sandberg, CFO. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Company's investor relations website at https://www.coincheckgroup.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call. The conference call can also be accessed over the phone by dialing 1-800-267-6316 or 1-203-518-9783; the Conference ID is CNCKQ2.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) seeks to bring together retail scale, institutional capability and resilient infrastructure in one digital finance platform offering. Built on its leadership position in Japan as a retail crypto asset exchange provider, the Company is expanding into institutional services and digital asset infrastructure across multiple markets. Its offerings include trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services alongside ongoing development in on-chain finance.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about trading, future financial and operating results, management updates, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and commercial relationships; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated; such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, include, among others: (i) risks related to winding down Aplo's operations in France and the Company's ability to successfully redeploy its technology; (ii) the Company's ability to successfully execute the SMA Offering; (iii) changes in the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets in which the Company competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (iv) changes in global political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets, including the effects of inflation, trade policies and government regulation; (v) changes in economic conditions and consumer sentiment; (vi) the price of crypto assets and volume of transactions on the Company's platform; (vii) the development, utility and usage of crypto assets; (viii) demand for any particular crypto asset; (ix) cyberattacks and security breaches on Company platforms; (x) the Company's ability to introduce new products and services; (xi) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing B2B or B2B2C (CaaS) relationships, or acquisitions; (xii) the ability to grow and manage growth profitably; and (xiii) other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-IFRS financial measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to the Company's results determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, the Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-IFRS measures, because the Company believes they are useful in evaluating its operating performance.

EBITDA represents net profit (loss) for the period before the impact of taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, further adjusted by excluding transaction expenses and the non-cash expenses of (i) share-based compensation and (ii) change in fair value of warrant liability, which fluctuates quarter to quarter based on the Company's share price.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes and believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

A reconciliation is provided below for each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Coincheck Group's business.

Please see tables on the following pages for reconciliations of non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures.

U.S. Dollar financial information

For the convenience of the reader, where applicable, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥157.250 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 30, 2026.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the SEC.

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen For the three months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 Revenue: Revenue 74,383 132,229 113,232 Other revenue 1,133 876 1,100 Total revenue 75,516 133,105 114,332 Expenses: Cost of sales 72,859 129,219 111,412 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,186 3,370 4,293 Total expenses 77,045 132,589 115,705 Operating profit (loss) (1,529 516 (1,373 Other income and expenses: Other income 11 322 267 Other expenses (3,295 (1 (14 Financial income 259 116 31 Financial expenses (19 (50 (95 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax (31 (24 Profit (loss) before income taxes (4,604 903 (1,209 Income tax expense (benefit) (468 548 (33 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (4,136 355 (1,176

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States

Dollar* For the three

months ended For the three

months ended September 30, September 30, (in millions) 2026 2026 Revenue: Revenue 74,383 473.0 Other revenue 1,133 7.2 Total revenue 75,516 480.2 Expenses: Cost of sales 72,859 463.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,186 26.6 Total expenses 77,045 490.0 Operating loss (1,529 (9.7 Other income and expenses: Other income 11 0.1 Other expenses (3,295 (21.0 Financial income 259 1.6 Financial expenses (19 (0.1 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax (31 (0.2 Loss before income taxes (4,604 (29.3 Income tax benefit (468 (3.0 Net loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company (4,136 (26.3

__________________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the six months

ended For the six months

ended September 30, September 30, (in millions) 2026 2025 2026 Revenue: Revenue 187,615 215,782 1,193.1 Other revenue 2,233 1,312 14.2 Total revenue 189,848 217,094 1,207.3 Expenses: Cost of sales 184,270 210,763 1,171.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,479 6,684 53.9 Total expenses 192,749 217,447 1,225.7 Operating loss (2,901 (353 (18.4 Other income and expenses: Other income 115 247 0.7 Other expenses (3,146 (59 (20.0 Financial income 262 4 1.7 Financial expenses (87 (187 (0.6 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax (55 (0.4 Loss before income taxes (5,812 (348 (37.0 Income tax expense (benefit) (501 674 (3.2 Net loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company (5,311 (1,022 (33.8

__________________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar* As of

September 30, As of

March 31, As of

September 30, (In millions) 2026 2026 2026 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 13,995 9,458 89.0 Cash segregated as deposits 44,374 50,024 282.2 Crypto assets held 47,086 37,876 299.4 Customer accounts receivable 1,284 1,422 8.2 Other financial assets 765 430 4.9 Other current assets 742 1,274 4.7 Total current assets 108,246 100,484 688.4 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment 3,158 1,464 20.1 Intangible assets and goodwill 10,466 13,600 66.6 Crypto assets held 119 186 0.8 Other financial assets 504 474 3.2 Equity-accounted investees 600 491 3.8 Deferred tax assets 407 378 2.6 Other non-current assets 84 44 0.5 Total non-current assets 15,338 16,637 97.5 Total assets 123,584 117,121 785.9 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Deposits received 44,179 49,814 281.0 Crypto asset borrowings 46,860 37,543 298.0 Other financial liabilities 2,330 4,517 14.8 Income taxes payable 1 647 0.0 Other current liabilities 316 616 2.0 Total current liabilities 93,686 93,137 595.8 Non-current liabilities: Other financial liabilities 2,374 1,203 15.1 Warrant liability 152 132 1.0 Provisions 296 342 1.9 Deferred tax liabilities 156 562 1.0 Total non-current liabilities 2,978 2,239 18.9 Total liabilities 96,664 95,376 614.7 Equity: Ordinary shares 327 273 2.1 Capital surplus 44,631 34,247 283.8 Share-based payment reserve 1,602 1,156 10.2 Merger reserve (9,258 (9,258 (58.9 Treasury shares (4 (4 (0.0 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (9,679 (4,368 (61.5 Foreign currency translation adjustment (699 (301 (4.4 Total equity 26,920 21,745 171.2 Total liabilities and equity 123,584 117,121 785.9

__________________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the six months ended For the six

months ended September 30, September 30, (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 Cash flows from operating activities: Loss before income taxes (5,812 (348 (37.0 Depreciation and amortization 567 349 3.6 Share-based payments 630 619 4.0 Impairment loss on non-financial assets 2,962 18.8 Changes in fair value of other financial assets (149 13 (0.9 Change in fair value of warrant liability 22 109 0.1 Interest (income) expenses, net (49 63 (0.3 Foreign exchange loss 124 59 0.8 Share of loss of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 55 0.4 (Increase) decrease in cash segregated as deposits 5,650 (5,650 35.9 Increase in crypto assets held (9,143 (18,565 (58.1 (Increase) decrease in customer accounts receivable 138 (164 0.9 Increase in other financial assets (current assets) (182 (52 (1.2 Decrease in other current assets 568 342 3.6 Increase in crypto asset held (non-current assets) (14 (0.1 Increase in other financial assets (non-current assets) (78 (0.5 Increase (decrease) in deposits received (5,635 6,014 (35.8 Increase in crypto asset borrowings 9,317 18,301 59.2 Decrease in other financial liabilities (586 (484 (3.7 Refund (payment) of excise tax on share redemptions 305 (303 1.9 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities (298 42 (1.9 Other, net 1 (28 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,607 317 (10.2 Interest income received 110 3 0.7 Interest expenses paid (52 (59 (0.3 Income taxes paid (651 (744 (4.1 Net cash used in operating activities (2,200 (483 (14.0 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (78 (45 (0.5 Expenditure on internally generated intangible assets (484 (386 (3.1 Payments for guarantee deposits (9 (0.1 Purchase of other financial assets (non-current assets) (16 (100 (0.1 Acquisition of equity-accounted investees (160 (1.0 Net cash used in investing activities (747 (531 (4.7 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs 9,949 63.3 Proceeds from short-term loans payable 3,000 1,000 19.1 Repayments of short-term loans payable (3,040 (1,000 (19.3 Proceeds from loans from related party 9,388 Repayments of loans from related party (2,008 (7,798 (12.8 Repayments of lease obligations (202 (188 (1.3 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,699 1,402 49.0 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (215 (2 (1.4 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,537 386 28.9 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 9,458 8,584 60.1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 13,995 8,970 89.0

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUE Japanese Yen For the three months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, (In millions) 2026 2025 2026 Revenue arising from contracts with customers Transaction revenue Retail(1) 67,560 131,954 104,776 Transaction revenue Institutional(2) 6,609 8,255 Commission received(3) 214 275 201 Investment management fee revenue(4) 542 404 Sub-total 74,925 132,229 113,635 Other sources Staking revenue(5) 474 794 579 Other revenue(6) 117 82 117 Sub-total 591 876 696 Total 75,516 133,105 114,332

Japanese Yen For the six months ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2026 Revenue arising from contracts with customers Transaction revenue Retail(1) 215,319 172,336 Transaction revenue Institutional(2) 14,865 Commission received(3) 463 414 Investment management fee revenue(4) 946 Sub-total 215,782 188,561 Other sources Staking revenue(5) 1,175 1,053 Other revenue(6) 136 234 Sub-total 1,312 1,287 Total 217,094 189,848

___________________________________ (1) Transaction revenue Retail refers mainly to revenue from sales of crypto assets to retail customers and cover counterparties, which has been entirely derived from operations based in Japan. (2) Transaction revenue Institutional refers to the revenue from Aplo's prime brokerage services. (3) Commission received refers to remittance fees, deposit and withdrawal fees, custodial fees, commissions received from the issuer and the applicants in the IEO business, commissions that arise from transactions on the Coincheck NFT Marketplace and commissions that arise from transactions on the Exchange platform, Aplo's platform and other (4) Investment management fee revenue refers to fees derived from providing professional services to manage client accounts and sponsored investment vehicles, and fees charged to those vehicles for staking their assets. (5) Staking revenue refers to staking rewards in crypto assets received by making company or customer digital assets available to support network validation activities. (6) Other revenue is mainly the interest received from JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen For the three months ended September 30 September 30 June 30 2026 2025 2026 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net income (loss) for the period (4,136 355 (1,176 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (468 548 (33 Profit (loss) before income taxes (4,604 903 (1,209 Add: Interest expense 37 38 19 Add: Depreciation and amortization 274 185 293 EBITDA (4,293 1,126 (897

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen For the three months ended September 30 September 30 June 30 2026 2025 2026 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) for the period (4,136 355 (1,176 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (468 548 (33 Profit (loss) before income taxes (4,604 903 (1,209 Add: Interest expense 37 38 19 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense 153 Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability (27 (114 50 Add: Share-based compensation 300 321 330 Add: Depreciation and amortization 274 185 293 Adjusted EBITDA (4,020 1,486 (517

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the three

months ended For the three

months ended September 30, September 30 2026 2026 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net income (loss) for the period (4,136 (26.3 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (468 (3.0 Profit (loss) before income taxes (4,604 (29.3 Add: Interest expense 37 0.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization 274 1.7 EBITDA (4,293 (27.3

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the three

months ended For the three

months ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) for the period (4,136 (26.3 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (468 (3.0 Profit (loss) before income taxes (4,604 (29.3 Add: Interest expense 37 0.2 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability (27 (0.2 Add: Share-based compensation 300 1.9 Add: Depreciation and amortization 274 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA (4,020 (25.6

__________________________ Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the six months ended For the six

months ended September 30 September 30 September 30 2026 2025 2026 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net loss for the period (5,311 (1,022 (33.8 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (501 674 (3.2 Loss before income taxes (5,812 (348 (37.0 Add: Interest expense 56 63 0.4 Add: Depreciation and amortization 567 349 3.6 EBITDA (5,189 64 (33.0

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the six months ended For the six

months ended September 30 September 30 September 30 2026 2025 2026 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss for the period (5,311 (1,022 (33.8 Add: Income tax expense (benefit) (501 674 (3.2 Loss before income taxes (5,812 (348 (37.0 Add: Interest expense 56 63 0.4 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense 296 Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability 22 109 0.1 Add: Share-based compensation 630 619 4.0 Add: Depreciation and amortization 567 349 3.6 Adjusted EBITDA (4,537 1,088 (28.9

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Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

CoincheckIR@icrinc.com