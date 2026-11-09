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WKN: 902564 | ISIN: FI0009005078 | Ticker-Symbol: PNS
Stuttgart
09.11.26 | 14:47
18,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PONSSE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PONSSE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,65019,40015:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 14:00 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ponsse Oyj: Change in Ponsse's Group Leadership Team: Chief Service Business Officer Tapio Mertanen to retire in 2027

PONSSE PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 NOVEMBER 2026, 3:00 P.M. (EET)

Ponsse Plc announces an upcoming change in its Group Leadership Team. Tapio Mertanen, Chief Service Business Officer, will retire in late April / early May 2027. The recruitment process for his successor will begin soonest.

Mertanen joined Ponsse in 1994 in spare parts sales. Since then, he has held several positions within the company, including Spare Parts Manager and Distribution Development Director. Mertanen has been a member of Ponsse's Group Leadership Team since 2010.

"I would already like to thank Tapio for his outstanding contribution to Ponsse and for his role as a member of the Group Leadership Team. Tapio has had a career of more than 30 years with our company, serving in various roles, and I would also like to wish him all the best for his well-deserved retirement," says Juho Nummela, President and CEO of Ponsse.


Further information:
Juho Nummela, President and CEO
Ponsse Plc
tel. +358 400 495 690


Ponsse Plc is a company specialising in the sales, manufacture, servicing and technology of cut-to-length method forest machines and is driven by genuine interest in its customers and their business. Ponsse develops and manufactures sustainable and innovative harvesting solutions based on customers' needs.

The company was established by forest machine entrepreneur Einari Vidgrén in 1970, and it has been a leader in timber harvesting solutions based on the cut-to-length method ever since. Ponsse is headquartered in Vieremä, Finland. The company's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Nordic List.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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