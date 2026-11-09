Company showcased QPrime and QREK as regulated industries prepare for a multi-year cybersecurity transition

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of post-quantum cybersecurity solutions, announces that it participated in a coordinated programme of UK government and industry engagements following an invitation from Quantum North. The programme connected QSE with defence, financial services and cybersecurity stakeholders, providing opportunities to demonstrate its technology and explore potential technical evaluations and integration partnerships in highly regulated markets.

The UK is entering a significant transition in cybersecurity preparedness. The National Cyber Security Centre ("NCSC") recommends completing cryptographic discovery and initial post-quantum cryptography ("PQC") migration plans by 2028, priority migrations by 2031 and full migration by 2035. On November 4, 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") called on financial firms to begin identifying cryptographic dependencies and developing risk-based migration plans now. Together, these developments are creating demand for solutions that help organizations assess exposure, prioritize investment and secure complex systems.

QSE took part in meetings and technical discussions in London and Cheltenham involving representatives of the UK Ministry of Defence, financial institutions, cybersecurity specialists and government suppliers. Separately, at the invitation of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom, QSE exhibited at the Canada booth during the UK National Quantum Technologies Showcase on November 6, 2026. The Company demonstrated QPrime, its platform for identifying cryptographic, software and hardware dependencies and planning migration, alongside QREK, its hybrid post-quantum data-protection solution.

The programme also included participation in techUK's November 4 briefing on international quantum collaboration. On November 7, 2026, Joseph Hall, QSE's Chief Intelligence Officer, spoke at the CIOR International Cyber Event, addressing post-quantum threats, operational technology vulnerabilities and cyber resilience.

"For defence agencies, financial institutions and critical infrastructure operators, post-quantum migration is more than a technology upgrade, it is a long-term security and investment priority," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "These engagements have brought us into discussions with organizations and partners preparing for that transition today. Our objective is to demonstrate where QSE can solve practical challenges and advance those conversations toward technical evaluations, industry partnerships and commercial opportunities."

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) is a Canadian technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on post-quantum cybersecurity and data protection. Its solutions support cryptographic discovery, quantum preparedness assessments, identity and access security, encryption and secure data storage. QSE works with enterprises and partners to assess quantum risk and plan and implement the transition to quantum-resilient systems.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, potential future technical evaluations, collaborations and commercial relationships; QSE's UK market development strategy; and the potential role of the Company's solutions in supporting PQC migration. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", "potential" and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that prospective partners remain interested in collaboration, organizations continue to invest in PQC readiness and QSE's solutions meet relevant technical and operational requirements. Although management considers these expectations and assumptions reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove correct. Actual results may differ materially because of known and unknown risks, including changes in government policy or procurement priorities, the timing and outcome of technical evaluations, budget constraints, competition, integration challenges and the parties' ability to agree on commercial terms. There can be no assurance that the engagements described in this release will result in contracts, revenue or other commercial outcomes. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

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