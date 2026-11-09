Chinese state-owned energy company China General Nuclear Power Corp. (CGN) connected the first 25 MW generating unit of its 50 MW concentrated solar power (CSP) plant in Tibet's Ali Prefecture to the regional grid on Nov. 6. The company said the facility, located at an average elevation of 4,300 meters above sea level, is the world's highest-altitude operational grid-connected CSP plant. The facility is part of a 150 MW demonstration project in Gar County that combines 100 MW of solar PV capacity with 50 MW of CSP power generation. Total investment stands at approximately CNY 2.4 billion ($330 ...

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