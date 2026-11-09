New telehealth program expands access to YUVEZZI, the first and only dual-agent eye drop approved for adults with presbyopia, a convenient way to connect with a licensed eye care professional online and have YUVEZZI shipped right to their home

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to improve vision in the aging eye, today announced its telehealth prescribing program. This program connects eligible adults with blurry close-up vision with a convenient way to be evaluated online by an ophthalmologist or optometrist to determine eligibility for filling a prescription of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%. To access the YUVEZZI telehealth program, visit orderYUVEZZI.com or call 800-204-3511 for more information.

The YUVEZZI program is designed to complement, not replace, the essential care adults receive from eye care professionals. Participants will be encouraged to establish and maintain care with a local eye care professional for their ongoing vision and eye health needs. While telehealth can be a flexible, fast avenue for appropriate patients to use YUVEZZI, regular care from a local eye care professional remains necessary for overall eye health. To help connect adults with ongoing care, Tenpoint Therapeutics launched YUVEZZIdoctor.com where adults can find local eye care professionals.

"Many adults experiencing blurry close-up vision especially those who don't have an ophthalmologist or optometrist may not realize that new prescription eye drops like YUVEZZI are an option to help reduce the constant need for reading glasses," said Carol Kearney, Chief Commercial Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. "Our new telehealth program gives more people a way to connect and explore whether YUVEZZI may be right for them, while reinforcing the importance of comprehensive eye care and supporting the practices that care for patients every day."

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of close-up vision that typically begins around age 45 and affects approximately 2 billion people globally requiring many of them to use reading glasses.1,2,3,4 Presbyopia can make simple activities more difficult, like reading, texting, or checking labels at the store.1

To learn more about YUVEZZI visit YUVEZZI.com.

About YUVEZZI

YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is a once-daily, dual-agent eye drop approved by the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition characterized by the gradual loss of close-up vision that typically begins around age 45.3,5

YUVEZZI combines two medicines that work together to improve close-up vision. Carbachol helps pupils get smaller (or "constrict"), making it easier to focus up close. Brimonidine helps keep pupils from getting too large (or "dilating").

For more information about YUVEZZI and full Prescribing Information, please visit www.YUVEZZI.com. Eye care professionals can visit www.YUVEZZIECP.com for additional resources.

YUVEZZI Important Safety Information

Do not use YUVEZZI if you are allergic to any of its ingredients or if you currently have inflammation of the iris (iritis).

Before taking YUVEZZI, tell your doctor if you have depression, low blood pressure, or circulation problems.

YUVEZZI may cause temporary blurry, dim, or dark vision. If you experience this, avoid driving, using machinery, and participating in hazardous activities. Use caution when night driving and in other activities in low light.

Call your doctor right away if you suddenly have flashes of light, floaters, or vision loss.

Do not let the tip of the vial touch your eye, eyelid, or any other surface.

The most common side effects of YUVEZZI are headache, impaired vision, and temporary eye pain and/or eye irritation upon use. These are not all of the possible side effects of YUVEZZI.

Most side effects were generally mild, didn't last long, and went away on their own.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. is a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.1,3 By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

________________________________ 1 American Optometric Association Health Policy Institute. New Approaches to Presbyopia. 2023. Accessed November 5, 2025. Available at https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Advocacy/HPI/presbyopia%20brief%20HPI%20Final.pdf. 2 National Eye Institute. Presbyopia. National Eye Institute. December 4, 2024. https://www.nei.nih.gov/eye-health-information/eye-conditions-and-diseases/presbyopia. Accessed January 7, 2026. 3 Fricke TR, Tahhan N, Resnikoff S, et al. Global Prevalence of presbyopia and vision impairment from uncorrected presbyopia: systematic review, meta-analysis and modelling. Ophthalmology. 2018;125(10):1492-9. 4 National Eye Institute. Eyeglasses for refractive errors. National Institutes of Health; updated July 8, 2019. Accessed January 15, 2026. https://www.nei.nih.gov/eye-health-information/eye-conditions-and-diseases/refractive-errors/eyeglasses-refractive-errors. 5 YUVEZZI US Prescribing Information. Visus Therapeutics, Inc.; 2026

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Contacts:

Media:

Brandi Robinson

media@tenpointtx.com



Eye Care Trade Media:

Michele Gray

michele@mgraycommunications.com



Investors:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

tenpoint@gilmartinir.com