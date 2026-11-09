Evommune, Inc. (NYSE: EVMN) (the "Company" or "Evommune"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced presentations by management at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2026 in New York: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 4:40 p.m. ET.

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 4:40 p.m. ET. 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT)

Presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT) 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference in Coral Gables, FL: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:25 a.m. ET.

All webcasted presentations will be available on the News Events section of the Company's website at www.evommune.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases. The Company's mission is to improve patients' daily lives and prevent the long-term effects of uncontrolled inflammation that result from the limitations of existing therapies. For more information, please visit www.evommune.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Megan Humphreys

megan.humphreys@evommune.com