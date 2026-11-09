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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 14:06 Uhr
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DR FLAVORS & INGREDIENTS: Beyond Supplements: How Evolving Health and Wellness Needs Are Reshaping Food and Beverage Innovation

Beyond Supplements: How Evolving Health and Wellness Needs Are Reshaping Food and Beverage Innovation

DR Flavors & Ingredients explores how 2027 consumer trends are creating new opportunities for solutions combining nutrition, personalization, and sensory experience.

JARAGUÁ DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness market is undergoing a transformation. According to Mintel's 2027 trends, consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that address specific needs, including energy, physical performance, immune support, digestive health and longevity. Rather than choosing products solely by category, consumers are placing greater importance on targeted functional benefits.

This shift is driving convergence across the food, beverage and supplement industries, creating opportunities for products that combine functionality, convenience and appealing sensory experiences. For manufacturers, the challenge is translating these expectations into innovative, efficient solutions tailored to different consumer needs.

Responding to this evolving landscape, DR Flavors & Ingredients introduces DR NutraOne, its nutraceutical platform integrating ingredients, technologies and formulation expertise to develop customized solutions.

With over 100 years of expertise, the company brings together three complementary strengths: nutrition, taste and performance. The platform combines standardized extracts, vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids, bioactive compounds, functional blends and flavors to create solutions tailored to each project's requirements.

The approach goes beyond ingredient supply. DR acts as a strategic partner to manufacturers, connecting market research, consumer insights, collaborative ideation, formulation development and pilot-scale testing. This integrated process helps transform emerging trends into differentiated products, balancing functional benefits, sensory experience and industrial performance.

Customized blends and premixes are developed and supplied as complete, ready-to-use solutions for industrial applications. By combining multiple ingredients into a single formulation, DR helps manufacturers simplify production processes, streamline raw material handling and improve operational efficiency. Solutions are designed for supplement, food and beverage manufacturers, with applications including capsules, tablets, powder products, stick packs and functional beverages.

Brazilian biodiversity further enriches the portfolio, with ingredients such as acerola, yerba mate and guaraná, supported by the company's technical expertise in botanical extracts and standardized ingredients.

With a commercial presence in more than 70 countries, DR continues to expand its role in the global nutrition and health market through DR NutraOne, connecting innovation, technical expertise and product development with evolving consumer expectations.

DR NutraOne - Nutrition. Taste. Performance.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-supplements-how-evolving-health-and-wellness-needs-are-reshaping-food-and-beverage-innovation-302933304.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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