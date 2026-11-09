Forever Feed Technologies Secures Contract Valued at $15 Million with Bar-20 Dairy Farms for its Automated GrowSystem

The Second Major On-Farm FFT GrowSystem Announced this year-Delivering 95%+ Water Savings and over 75 Tons of Fresh Feed Daily

HANFORD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Feed Technologies (FFT), a leader in automated hydroponic livestock feed systems, today announced a $15 million contract with Bar-20 Dairy Farms, Kerman, California. This marks the second major FFT GrowSystem feed center announced by the company this year, delivering a transformative solution for water conservation and herd productivity in the dairy industry. River Ranch Farms announced in March 2026 to build a similar commercial-scale feed center.

The two FFT GrowSystems initially planned for Bar-20 will save more than 95% of the water typically needed to grow more than 800 acres of alfalfa while producing over 75 tons of fresh ForeverFeed livestock feed per day. The new Feed Center is designed with capacity to add a third system, supporting more than 7,000 milking cows as part of Bar-20's 15,000-animal operation.

Bar-20 Dairy Farms, part of the Shehadey family group of companies, continues its long-standing commitment to sustainability. The FFT project builds on Bar-20's earlier initiatives, including dairy methane digesters and a Microgrid fuel cell system with California Bioenergy and Bloom Energy added in 2021. The dairy biogas is also used to produce renewable hydrogen transportation fuel.

"Partnering with Bar-20 Dairy Farms validates the real-world impact of our technology," said Jack de Jong, CEO and Co-Founder of Forever Feed Technologies. "We are delivering on our promise to help dairy operations become more productive, resilient, and sustainable for generations to come."

Steve Shehadey, family member and manager of Bar-20 Dairy Farms, added: "Over the last three years, I have watched Jack and his team develop a reliable, large-scale feed system that meets the needs of our dairy. This is exactly the kind of innovative dairy technology needed for the next generation of successful operators, reducing our water footprint and helping us become more efficient."

The Bar-20 project highlights a new era for the livestock feed industry. FFT's ForeverFeed sprouted grain feed-provides highly nutritious, digestible feed year-round. This reduces vulnerability to weather, drought, and supply chain disruptions while lowering water, land, and input costs.

About Forever Feed Technologies

Forever Feed Technologies is a coalition of major ag and technology leaders who have joined forces to build the world's first commercial-scale automated indoor GrowSystems for hydroponic livestock feed production. The company delivers profitable, dependable, and intelligent technologies that produce high-quality fresh feed year-round using a fraction of the water, land, and fossil fuels required by traditional farming methods. Founded and funded by farmers, Forever Feed Technologies helps producers reduce weather risks and gives them the ability to expand their operations sustainably. One FFT GrowSystem can produce up to 50 tons of fresh ForeverFeed sprouted grain per day. The Company operates in Hanford, California, and American Fork, Utah.

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