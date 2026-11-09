EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax Announces 1-for-24 Reverse Stock Split to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement



09.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ATLANTA, GA - November 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a ratio of 1-for-24. The Company is effecting the reverse stock split to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The reverse stock split was approved by the Company's stockholders at a meeting held on October 27, 2026. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01am ET on November 11, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), and the Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange ("Nasdaq") at the market open. Following the reverse stock split, the Common Stock will continue to trade under the symbol "GOVX", with new CUSIP number 373678 804. On the Effective Date, every 24 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock will be converted automatically into one share of the Company's Common Stock without any change in the par value per share. The total number of issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock will therefore be reduced proportionately from 12,209,871 shares to approximately 508,745 shares. Immediately after the reverse stock split, each stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from the rounding of any fractional shares to the nearest whole number of shares. The rights and privileges of the holders of shares of Common Stock will be substantially unaffected by the reverse stock split. About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in late 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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