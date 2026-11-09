The program will help identify drill hole locations on a large magnetic feature that may be the source of surface mineralization at the property.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - KAPA GOLD INC. (TSXV: KAPA) ("Kapa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a geophysical program (Induced Polarization and Mobile Metal Ions surveys) (the " Program") over a 4.5 x 1.8 kilometer magnetic anomaly at its Blackhawk Gold Project ("Blackhawk"). The Program is intended to better define drill hole locations for future exploration drilling.

Blackhawk Geology and Base+Precious Metal Prospects

The Blackhawk property is underlain by two thick sequences of carbonate rocks that were subsequently intruded by composite stocks and plutons that range in composite from diorite, granodiorite and granite with peripheral dykes and sills. Carbonate strata peripheral to these stocks, plutons, dykes and sills have been thermally recrystallized. Fault-controlled and manto-type base+precious metal-bearing prospects are hosted in variably thermally recrystallized carbonate (Figure 1). The recrystallized carbonates have mineral assemblages related to skarn processes.

Figure 1. Location of high-grade base+precious metal-bearing prospects identified across the Blackhawk property. The red ovoid delineates the location of the aerially extensive magnetic anomaly that is target area for skarn-type base+precious metal mineralization.

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Magnetic Anomaly at Blackhawk

Previous geophysical programs identified a large magnetic anomaly measuring 4.5 x 1.8 kilometers near the northern edge of the Blackhawk property (Figure 2). The magnetic pattern of this anomaly is identical to hydrothermally-altered and skarn-altered, mineralized carbonate rocks immediately to the south of this anomaly. The Company believes this aerially extensive elongated anomaly could be

the source for the base+precious metal prospects identified during prior surface exploration at Blackhawk (Figure 1; also see August 14, 2023 news release ). This elongated magnetic anomaly has no surface outcrops and is covered by an unknown thickness of gravel.

The Company's geological team is currently preparing to investigate the skarn potential associated with this anomaly at Blackhawk. To define drill targets along this aerially extensive magnetic anomaly, Kapa will complete a geophysical survey - induced polarization and a geochemical survey - mobile metal ion survey over approximately a 2 kilometer strike length on this anomaly. Grid lines spaced at 100 metre intervals extend beyond the inferred margins of the intrusion and inferred skarn-altered carbonate rocks adjacent to the intrusion.

"These geophysical-geochemical surveys are an important step in understanding the magnetic anomaly, its relationship to the mineralization observed across the entire property and provide greater confidence in the positioning of drill collars for the proposed drill program" stated David Paxton, President of Kapa Gold.

Permitting and Drilling

The Company has initiated the permitting process for exploration drilling. Kapa intends to initiate a multi-phase drill program of 10,000 meters based on the interpretation of the data obtained from the geophysical-geochemical surveys and initial drill locations have been identified. Surface disturbance will be minimized by using the extensive road network and areas that have be disturbed during historic exploration and mining operations. The timing of any drilling will depend on the results of the geophysical program and receipt of required permits.

Next Steps

Kapa Gold will provide updates on the geophysical program and permitting as they become available.

Figure 2. Magnetic map of a portion of the Blackhawk property. An elongated, magnetically zoned magnetic body, within the black rectangle, is inferred to be an intrusive with skarn potential.

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Allan Miller, PhD., PGO., Consultant and Senior Geologist of Kapa Gold Inc, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blackhawk Gold Project

Blackhawk Gold Project is located in the historic Blackhawk Mining District in California, a region renowned for its gold and silver production. The Santa Fe mine has a long history of precious metal extraction, with several high-potential exploration targets identified. Kapa Gold is focusing on establishing a resource and developing a sustainable extraction strategy using modern techniques.

About Kapa Gold Inc.

Kapa Gold Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in North America. The Company's flagship project, the Blackhawk Gold Property, aims to deliver significant shareholder value through strategic exploration and development initiatives. Kapa Gold is dedicated to responsible mining, sustainable growth, and contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.

To learn more, visit www.kapagold.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

KAPA GOLD INC.

"David K. Paxton"

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guaranteeing future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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