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PE

WKN: A1JQAD | ISIN: NZPEBE0002S1 | Ticker-Symbol: CY3
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 09:55
0,126 Euro
-4,25 % -0,006
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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PACIFIC EDGE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 15:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Pacific Edge Labs LLC: Pacific Edge Labs Publishes More Than 120 Independent Lab Reports, Each Listed With the Testing Lab's Own ID

Researchers can see which laboratory tested each lot and check the report with that lab before ordering, on the company's official site, pacificedgelabs.io.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Pacific Edge Labs, a U.S. supplier of research peptides and laboratory research materials, today announced that its public certificate-of-analysis library now lists more than 120 original reports from two independent laboratories, Freedom Diagnostics and Vanguard Laboratory, including 44 reports from September 2026. Each listing shows the testing laboratory, the lab's own report ID and the report date. Reports from Freedom Diagnostics also open directly on the laboratory's own website.

"Researchers shouldn't have to take a supplier's word for purity," the Pacific Edge Labs quality team said. "Putting the lab's own record next to every report is the simplest way we know to earn that trust."

The library is at https://www.pacificedgelabs.io/test-results/. Every product page links its original reports, and the company's support team can confirm which lot is currently shipping.

Pacific Edge Labs also reminds researchers that pacificedgelabs.io is its only official store. Look-alike websites and pages that use the company's name are not affiliated with Pacific Edge Labs; the company's Official Websites page (https://www.pacificedgelabs.io/official-websites/) lists the sites it operates.

About Pacific Edge Labs

Pacific Edge Labs is a U.S.-based supplier of research peptides and laboratory research compounds for qualified researchers and professional laboratory environments. Products are sold for laboratory research use only. They are not intended for human or veterinary use and have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Learn more at https://www.pacificedgelabs.io.

Media contact

Pacific Edge Labs quality team
support@pacificedgelabs.io
+1 323-303-3891

SOURCE: Pacific Edge Labs LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/pacific-edge-labs-publishes-more-than-120-independent-lab-reports-each-listed-with-th-1245644

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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