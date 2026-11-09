BenefitHub Survey: 57% of US Workers Pessimistic on Economy, Driving High Demand for Everyday Perks

New data from over 25,000 employees reveals worsening household finances are triggering workplace disengagement, urging employers to pivot rewards toward daily grocery and travel savings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Americans at work are growing more worried - and employers should be paying attention. BenefitHub, an employee benefits and discount platform, found in its Spring 2026 survey of more than 25,000 workers that 57% of employees describe their outlook on the economy as pessimistic, a six-point jump in six months. That rising economic anxiety matters in the office: it can sap attention, raise absenteeism and prompt flight risk at a time when replacing talent is costly.

The report paints a broader picture of financial strain. Nearly half of employees (46%) say their household finances have worsened in the past six months, while 64% have adopted a more conservative spending stance. Employees are cutting back on long-term stability: priority placed on savings and investments fell from 44% to 24% and health and wellness spending slid from 45% to 25% compared with BenefitHub's 2025 year-end survey. Younger workers are particularly affected: 64% of those 25-34 report pessimism, and many have postponed homebuying, childbearing and marriage.

Those pressures translate into workplace consequences. Distracted employees are less productive, burned-out staff are more likely to disengage, and stress raises turnover risk. The arithmetic is blunt. If anxious employees operate 5% below peak productivity, a 1,000-person company with $80,000 average fully loaded pay could face annual output losses measured in the millions. Turnover compounds the problem: replacing a worker typically costs 20% to 50% of annual salary when recruiting, onboarding and lost institutional knowledge are included; for higher-level roles the cost is substantially more.

There is a practical response. Employers can be proactive problem solvers by broadening compensation to include everyday financial support and by better packaging and promoting existing benefits. BenefitHub's own data underscores the potential: 92% of employees use discounts, cash-back offers or perks in some form, and the average BenefitHub user saves roughly $2,500 a year - equivalent on a pre-tax basis to about a $3,500 pay increase. Platform usage trends in the report also show employees shifting to essentials: grocery and everyday discounts and travel deals rose, hotel bookings on BenefitHub hit a 15-month high and flight sales climbed even as many respondents reported cutting travel overall.

"Employers don't need to wait to be a difference-maker," said BenefitHub CEO Jeff Litvack. "Practical benefits - grocery discounts, travel deals, financial wellness tools - move the needle immediately on people's day-to-day expenses. That builds loyalty and keeps talented people focused on their work." He added, "When workers feel their employer is actively helping them navigate costs, it changes behavior: reduced turnover, better engagement and a healthier workplace culture."

For business leaders, three steps can turn concern into action: First, audit total rewards through the lens of affordability: identify which benefits employees actually use and expand those that deliver daily value, such as grocery savings and travel discounts. Second, scale financial wellness programs (budgeting tools, emergency savings vehicles, low-cost loans or on-demand pay), and make sure managers can point employees to them. Third, measure impact: track benefit utilization, reported financial stress, absenteeism and voluntary turnover so investments demonstrate a clear ROI.

"Measuring impact is crucial," Litvack said. "When employers can link benefit usage to retention and productivity metrics, investing in these programs shifts from goodwill to sound business strategy."

Tips and best practices for managers

Start conversations early and often: ask one-on-ones about workload and financial stress in a nonjudgmental way; normalize the topic and share resources proactively.

ask one-on-ones about workload and financial stress in a nonjudgmental way; normalize the topic and share resources proactively. Know the benefits and how to access them: keep a one-page guide to benefits (discounts, financial-wellness tools, pay advances) and walk employees through enrollment.

keep a one-page guide to benefits (discounts, financial-wellness tools, pay advances) and walk employees through enrollment. Offer flexible solutions: when possible, allow schedule flexibility, temporary workload adjustments or short-term remote days to help employees manage unexpected expenses or caregiving needs.

when possible, allow schedule flexibility, temporary workload adjustments or short-term remote days to help employees manage unexpected expenses or caregiving needs. Encourage financial upskilling: host short workshops on budgeting, emergency savings and using discounts; partner with your benefits vendor for turnkey sessions.

host short workshops on budgeting, emergency savings and using discounts; partner with your benefits vendor for turnkey sessions. Monitor and act on signals: track changes in performance, absenteeism and engagement; escalate patterns to HR for targeted support before turnover occurs.

track changes in performance, absenteeism and engagement; escalate patterns to HR for targeted support before turnover occurs. Lead by example: managers who use and promote benefits credibly increase employee uptake and reduce stigma around seeking help.

The shift in sentiment is both a warning and an opening. Companies that act now by packaging practical supports into everyday work life, equipping managers to spot and respond to financial distress and communicating help clearly can protect productivity, reduce costly turnover and strengthen their employer brand. In an era where confidence matters as much as compensation, those moves may be the difference between a stable workforce and one constantly searching for relief.

About BenefitHub

BenefitHub helps deliver everyday discounts and benefits to employees through an employer-branded marketplace. Their mission is to improve the quality of life by providing access to personally relevant benefits. Learn more at www.benefithub.com.

Media Contact

Sr. Director, Global Marketing

Jessi.Rodriguez@benefithub.com

SOURCE: BenefitHub

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/benefithub-survey-57-of-us-workers-pessimistic-on-economy-drivin-1248176