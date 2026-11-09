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WKN: 871394 | ISIN: US4128221086 | Ticker-Symbol: HAR
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 14:57
29,370 Euro
+0,17 % +0,050
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,42029,78015:30
29,42029,78015:30
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 15:06 Uhr
146 Leser
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Horizon Media: Harley-Davidson Selects Horizon Global as Growth Partner

Harley-Davidson Selects Horizon Global as Growth Partner

Partnership Will Bring the Brand's Media Operations Together Under One Unified Global Operating Model

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Global, the bold breakthrough agency alternative, has been awarded the global media business for Harley-Davidson, following a months-long review. The move will bring greater transparency, clarity, and consistency to Harley-Davidson's global media operations, helping the brand better connect with existing and prospective riders across markets, grow its global audience, and bring greater coordination, consistency, and efficiency to its media investment.

"Harley-Davidson is about delivering joy and swagger to the world of motorcycling. Horizon's integrated approach to media gives us the opportunity to better serve our core and welcome in new riders. The teams are a great match. They are as passionate about media as we are about motorcycles," said Marcus Fischer, Chief Brand Officer, Harley-Davidson.

Horizon Global will manage media strategy, investment, planning and measurement across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. The appointment reflects the appeal of Horizon Global's approach, offering marketers greater choice through a model that combines global scale and capabilities with the agility and entrepreneurial spirit to challenge convention. For Harley-Davidson, this means greater visibility and coordination across global media operations while preserving the market-level intelligence and flexibility needed to engage in locally relevant ways.

"Few brands have successfully transformed a customer base into a lifelong lifestyle movement the way Harley-Davidson has," said Bob Lord, CEO, Horizon Global. "Marcus and his team understand what global marketers need today and share in our belief that meaningful growth comes from challenging conventions. We've developed tremendous respect for the Harley-Davidson team throughout this process, and we're excited to get to work helping them realize their ambitions and drive measurable business growth."

About Harley-Davidson

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, parts & accessories, experiences, riding gear and apparel. What We Make: The World's Best Motorcycles. Period. Who We Serve: Motorcycle Riders Worldwide. Why We Do It: To Protect and Grow Motorcycle Culture. What We Stand For: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and has a controlling interest in Harley-Davidson Financial Services and LiveWire Group, Inc. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorsports. Learn more at harley-davidson.com.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global is a pioneering joint venture between Horizon Media Holdings and Havas, established as the first global agency network built specifically for the modern marketer in the AI era. Headquartered in New York and spanning over 100 countries, the network commands a combined $20 billion in global billings to service US-centric global client opportunities. Powered by BluConverged - a seamless, AI-native platform uniting Horizon's Blu and Havas'?Converged.AI?- Horizon Global empowers marketers with smarter insights, faster outcomes, and unparalleled platform transparency at a global scale.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/harley-davidson-selects-horizon-global-as-growth-partner-302932475.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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