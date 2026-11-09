Apptio Expands Portfolio to Help Enterprises Connect AI Spending to Business Value

Updates include new connections for leading frontier AI systems, expanded financial planning and AI-assisted analysis

Key facts

Track AI spending alongside broader technology costs , with direct connections that bring model consumption and usage data into the Apptio portfolio.

, with direct connections that bring model consumption and usage data into the Apptio portfolio. Plan and optimize AI spending with IBM Cloudability capabilities for AI application costing, token usage, budgeting, forecasting and AI service commitment recommendations.

with IBM Cloudability capabilities for AI application costing, token usage, budgeting, forecasting and AI service commitment recommendations. Connect AI investments and AI TCO to business results with new IBM Apptio AI Value & ROI capabilities.

ARMONK, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, an IBM company (NYSE: IBM), today is announcing new connections for leading frontier AI systems to help enterprises track AI costs and usage alongside their broader technology spending. The connections accompany expanded AI cost-management capabilities across its portfolio to help organizations forecast spending, evaluate costs against business results and decide which AI investments to scale.

An IBM IBV study published in June 2026 found that 85% of surveyed technology executives reported that they lack full visibility into real-time AI spending. With costs spread across model providers, cloud infrastructure, applications and teams, organizations need a clearer picture of what AI initiatives cost and which are delivering business value.

Beyond the new AI connection capabilities, IBM is expanding capabilities across the Apptio portfolio to help organizations plan AI spending, measure business value and understand Kubernetes network costs. New Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and AI-assisted analysis also help teams access and analyze technology financial data through AI tools of their choice.

"AI investment is growing faster than many organizations can effectively govern and evaluate, and fragmented and outdated technology and AI data only adds to the complexity," said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer, IBM Apptio. "We're expanding these capabilities across our portfolio to address these challenges head-on and give teams the technology financial intelligence they need to understand the economics of AI at the most granular and real-time level, make better decisions and direct investment toward the initiatives delivering the greatest value."

Connecting AI usage with enterprise technology economics

IBM is introducing direct native AI cost and usage connections for leading frontier AI systems across the Apptio portfolio. These connections are designed to help organizations incorporate AI consumption data into their broader technology financial management practices, providing greater visibility into an increasingly important category of enterprise technology spend.

IBM is also introducing MCP servers designed to connect financial, operational, organizational and portfolio data with external AI tools, helping organizations to bring technology into the environments where their teams work and make decisions.

Bringing AI-powered insights across the Apptio portfolio

IBM is expanding AI-assisted decision support across the product portfolio. Users can ask natural-language questions of their financial, cloud and portfolio data to surface drivers, risks and opportunities and reach insights quickly, helping to reduce reliance on specialist users or manual navigation through reports.

New and enhanced capabilities include:

More comprehensive AI cost management and AI Insights in IBM Cloudability. Alongside traditional cloud costs, organizations can incorporate AI application costing as well as usage and token data. Cloudability also supports AI and cloud unit economics and optimization of AI rates through commitment recommendations for hyperscalers' AI services, while financial planning capabilities can support forecasting and budgeting for AI costs. AI Assistant enables users to ask plain-English questions about cloud and AI spend and receive insights generated from their connected data.

Alongside traditional cloud costs, organizations can incorporate AI application costing as well as usage and token data. Cloudability also supports AI and cloud unit economics and optimization of AI rates through commitment recommendations for hyperscalers' AI services, while financial planning capabilities can support forecasting and budgeting for AI costs. AI Assistant enables users to ask plain-English questions about cloud and AI spend and receive insights generated from their connected data. Expanded AI capabilities in IBM Apptio. Features including, IBM Apptio AI Assistant, AI Lens and AI Data Assistant are designed to accelerate analysis and automate data preparation, while expanded AI Economics capabilities provide deeper visibility into AI spend, total cost and usage. New AI Value & ROI capabilities are designed to help organizations connect technology investments with measurable business outcomes, while driver-based planning is designed to improve forecasting of variable spend.

Features including, IBM Apptio AI Assistant, AI Lens and AI Data Assistant are designed to accelerate analysis and automate data preparation, while expanded AI Economics capabilities provide deeper visibility into AI spend, total cost and usage. New AI Value & ROI capabilities are designed to help organizations connect technology investments with measurable business outcomes, while driver-based planning is designed to improve forecasting of variable spend. Enhanced Kubernetes network cost visibility in IBM Kubecost. Expanded network cost visibility helps teams understand the network costs generated by their Kubernetes environments, with added detail for AWS NAT Gateway ingress and egress, cross-zone and cross-region traffic. Organizations can more easily investigate what is driving network spend and connect those charges back to the Kubernetes resources and traffic patterns behind them.

"Enterprises are investing aggressively in AI, but visibility into cost alone isn't enough. Leaders need to understand what they're spending, who owns it and, ultimately, what value the business is getting in return," said Tim Crawford, Founder and Principal Analyst, AVOA. "By bringing together technology, financial and portfolio intelligence, Apptio is helping organizations create a more complete picture of their AI and broader technology investments to make better decisions."

Together, these capabilities are designed to give technology, finance and business leaders a more connected approach to managing the economics of AI, from understanding underlying consumption and infrastructure costs to planning investments and measuring the business value they generate, helping organizations make smarter, faster and more informed technology investment decisions.

Availability:

AI system connectors are generally available, with connectors for additional sources planned for Q4.

MCP servers for IBM Cloudability (GA: Q4), IBM Apptio (GA: Q4), IBM Kubecost (GA: Q3) and IBM Targetprocess (GA: Q4)

IBM Cloudability support for AI Commitments available in Q3, with continued incremental support in Q1 and Q2 2027

IBM Cloudability support for AI Unit Economics is generally available, with additional enhancements in Q4 2026 and incremental support in Q1 and Q2 2027.

IBM Cloudability Financial Planning for AI services is generally available.

IBM Apptio AI Assistant (Conversational Insights & Expert Guidance), AI Lens (Report Summarization) and AI Data Assistant are generally available.

IBM Apptio AI Value & ROI and AI Economics maturity journey via AI Spend, AI TCO & Usage enhancements are generally available as of November 6, 2026.

Driver-Based Planning will be generally available in Q4.

AI Scenario Planning will be available in Q4.

IBM Kubecost expanded network cost visibility is generally available to all product tiers.

About Apptio, an IBM Company

Apptio, an IBM company, is a leading technology spend and value management software provider. Apptio's AI-powered data insights empower leaders to make smarter financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps and digital product development. Apptio's mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment and team. Powered by Apptio's cloud platform, Apptio's SaaS applications help translate technology spend into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. As a pioneer and category leader in Technology Business Management (TBM), FinOps and Agile Portfolio Management, Apptio works with thousands of customers, partners and community members worldwide.

¹ IBM Institute for Business Value, June 2026. Survey of 2,000 senior technology executives across 33 geographies and 19 industries, conducted with Oxford Economics from January to April 2026.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent, including anticipated availability dates and functionality, are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

Media contact:

Jas McDonald

IBM

Jas.McDonald@ibm.com

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