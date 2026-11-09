Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.11.2026 15:18 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): Dubai Future Finance Week concludes with global institutions, regulators and innovators setting the agenda for the future of finance

Dubai Future Finance Week concludes with global institutions, regulators and innovators setting the agenda for the future of finance

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week concluded on 6 November, bringing together financial institutions, regulators and innovators alongside 1,000 speakers across 85 side events, 13 signature forums and 16 stages in Dubai. Led by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the week delivered more than 80 partnerships and more than 100 strategic announcements, establishing an annual meeting point for the global financial industry and advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goal of positioning the city among the world's top four financial centres.

Held under the overarching theme of "Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose," the week included the Dubai FinTech Summit as the anchor event, alongside the Future Sustainability Forum, the Future Islamic Finance Forum, the Dubai Family Wealth Summit, the Future Tokenisation Forum, IPEM Future Dubai, the Capital Exchange GP-LP Programme, the Investment Leaders Exchange, GAIP InsureTek Middle East, the MENA Banking Excellence Awards and the DealCatalyst Fixed Income Alternatives series.

DIFC confirmed that it is now home to more than 2,000 AI, FinTech and innovation companies and a wealth and asset management community surpassing 600 firms.

DIFC announced plans to launch the Dubai FinTech Stack, an initiative designed to give founders access to the essential capabilities needed to establish, operate and scale their businesses, from customer onboarding and payments to risk management, financial security and AI integration.

Additionally, DIFC Academy will expand by tenfold to 370,000 sq. ft. within DIFC Zabeel District, transforming into a purpose-built academic campus with capacity for 50,000 learners annually from 2030.

To develop the next generation of family-enterprise leaders, DIFC announced a 2027 NextGen Internship Programme under the Dubai Family Wealth Centre, placing participants within DIFC firms.

The DIFC Innovation Hub also announced plans to establish the Islamic Finance Innovation Centre, which will serve as a collaborative, global platform connecting financial institutions with regulators, Shariah scholars, standards bodies, FinTechs and technology companies.

Ignyte, Dubai's official start-up ecosystem platform operating under DIFC signed several partnerships to develop market-ready solutions, advance Web3 innovation and offer access to banking services for associated start-ups and founders.

In 2027, Dubai Future Finance Week will return for its second edition in May 2027.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dubai-future-finance-week-concludes-with-global-institutions-regulators-and-innovators-setting-the-agenda-for-the-future-of-finance-302933430.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.