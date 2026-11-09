Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC): Dubai Future Finance Week concludes with global institutions, regulators and innovators setting the agenda for the future of finance

Dubai Future Finance Week concludes with global institutions, regulators and innovators setting the agenda for the future of finance

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week concluded on 6 November, bringing together financial institutions, regulators and innovators alongside 1,000 speakers across 85 side events, 13 signature forums and 16 stages in Dubai. Led by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, the week delivered more than 80 partnerships and more than 100 strategic announcements, establishing an annual meeting point for the global financial industry and advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goal of positioning the city among the world's top four financial centres.

Held under the overarching theme of "Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose," the week included the Dubai FinTech Summit as the anchor event, alongside the Future Sustainability Forum, the Future Islamic Finance Forum, the Dubai Family Wealth Summit, the Future Tokenisation Forum, IPEM Future Dubai, the Capital Exchange GP-LP Programme, the Investment Leaders Exchange, GAIP InsureTek Middle East, the MENA Banking Excellence Awards and the DealCatalyst Fixed Income Alternatives series.

DIFC confirmed that it is now home to more than 2,000 AI, FinTech and innovation companies and a wealth and asset management community surpassing 600 firms.

DIFC announced plans to launch the Dubai FinTech Stack, an initiative designed to give founders access to the essential capabilities needed to establish, operate and scale their businesses, from customer onboarding and payments to risk management, financial security and AI integration.

Additionally, DIFC Academy will expand by tenfold to 370,000 sq. ft. within DIFC Zabeel District, transforming into a purpose-built academic campus with capacity for 50,000 learners annually from 2030.

To develop the next generation of family-enterprise leaders, DIFC announced a 2027 NextGen Internship Programme under the Dubai Family Wealth Centre, placing participants within DIFC firms.

The DIFC Innovation Hub also announced plans to establish the Islamic Finance Innovation Centre, which will serve as a collaborative, global platform connecting financial institutions with regulators, Shariah scholars, standards bodies, FinTechs and technology companies.

Ignyte, Dubai's official start-up ecosystem platform operating under DIFC signed several partnerships to develop market-ready solutions, advance Web3 innovation and offer access to banking services for associated start-ups and founders.

In 2027, Dubai Future Finance Week will return for its second edition in May 2027.

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