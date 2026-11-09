EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTC: SNRY) Completes Acquisition of Alpha Incorporated, Gaining Immediate Access to Client Network, Joint Ventures, and Capital Pipeline



09.11.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BLOOMINGTON, MN - November 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Alpha Incorporated, delivering the first major operating asset onto the platform and immediately unlocking access to Alpha's established client base, active joint ventures, and capital-formation relationships. The transaction closed on schedule, marking the official start of CEO Derrick Whitehead's growth blueprint as SNRY executes its pivot into a shareholder-first holding company, incubator, and launch pad. With Alpha now fully under the SNRY umbrella, the Company steps into a ready-made portfolio of joint venture stakes and potential acquisition targets across multiple businesses, along with an established partner network that can be activated immediately. Many of the client's Alpha works with are actively looking for a path to the public markets, giving SNRY a live pipeline of companies that already want a public platform and can be brought under the structure as joint ventures or acquisitions, compounding activity far faster than building from scratch and turning existing relationships into near-term deal flow, new revenue streams, and additional operating assets. "This is the moment the growth engine turns on," said Derrick Whitehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By closing the Alpha Incorporated acquisition, SNRY doesn't just add an operating company that did over $7 million in revenue last year, we gain immediate access to their clients, ongoing joint ventures, and a proven network of relationships that align perfectly with our vision. These are real connections and real activity that we can now leverage to bring additional complementary businesses onto the platform, create powerful synergies, and build lasting value for every shareholder who has stayed with us. This is only the first piece. The pipeline is active, the structure is clean, and we are moving with urgency to assemble a multi-company powerhouse." Whitehead added: "Shareholders should understand what this means. We now have a foothold with established clients and joint-venture partners who are already looking for the kind of public-company platform SNRY provides. Combined with our commitment to a non-dilutive, non-toxic capital structure, no convertible debt overhang, we are positioned to pursue multiple opportunities in parallel. We are targeting a synergistic group of operating companies capable of driving SNRY toward a $100+ million market capitalization in 2027. The foundation is locked in. The next wave of deals is already in motion." The completed acquisition continues SNRY's stated strategy of methodically adding real assets, operators, and non-dilutive capital while protecting the existing shareholder base. Management has emphasized that Alpha's client relationships and joint-venture activity will serve as a template and launch point for subsequent transactions, allowing the Company to scale activity and revenue faster than a single-asset approach would allow. About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) is positioning itself as a shareholder-first holding company, incubator, and launch platform. Under the leadership of CEO Derrick Whitehead, the Company is focused on adding real operating assets and non-toxic capital while protecting existing shareholders. For more information, visit www.snrystock.com or follow us on twitter www.twitter.com/snrystock About Alpha Incorporated Alpha Incorporated is a specialized firm that advises companies on corporate structure, business credit development, and capital-formation strategies. Under the leadership of President Derrick Whitehead, the company helps organizations strengthen their foundational structures and expand access to capital. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, potential future acquisitions and partnerships, integration of Alpha Incorporated, access to clients and joint ventures, capital structure, market capitalization goals, and expected benefits to shareholders. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to the ability to identify and complete additional transactions on favorable terms, successfully integrate acquired businesses, convert client and joint-venture relationships into revenue or new deals, attract non-dilutive capital, and achieve targeted growth metrics. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investor Contact

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Email: IR@snrystock.com

Website: www.snrystock.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc





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