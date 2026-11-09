Getinge AB: Getinge appoints Stacy Beske as President Acute Care Therapies

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden, on November 9, 2026

Getinge has appointed Stacy Beske as President Acute Care Therapies and member of the Executive Team, reporting to Mattias Perjos, President & CEO. She will assume the position on December 1, 2026.

Beske joins Getinge from Philips where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business Unit Leader for Image Guided Therapy Devices. She holds a Ph.D. in Cardiovascular Physiology, has an extensive research background, and brings 20+ years of leadership experience across medtech, including image-guided therapy, diabetes, electrophysiology, diagnostics, and cardiovascular care.

"Stacy has a strong track record of leading complex businesses and transformations, building high-performing teams and turning strategy into results," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. "This experience will be valuable as we deliver on our commitment to continue strengthening Acute Care Therapies by building on the progress made in recent years."

"I am very excited to join Getinge and to be leading Acute Care Therapies," says Beske. "The business has a strong portfolio and a crucial role in helping healthcare professionals improve outcomes for patients. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the globe to build on that foundation, accelerate innovation and continue advancing the business."

Stacy Beske will be based at Getinge's office in Wayne, New Jersey. She succeeds Elin Frostehav, who will leave Getinge to take on an external opportunity after supporting a smooth transition.

Media contact:

Caroline Örmgård, Head of Media Relations

Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0041

Email: caroline.ormgard@getinge.com

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.