Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
5 Jahre Tiefsee-Expertise: Wie Ölveteranen SEAS zum Erfolg führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889714 | ISIN: SE0000202624 | Ticker-Symbol: GTN
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 16:37
25,110 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GETINGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GETINGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,09025,12016:49
25,09025,10016:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 16:00 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Getinge AB: Getinge appoints Stacy Beske as President Acute Care Therapies

Press release

Gothenburg, Sweden, on November 9, 2026

Getinge has appointed Stacy Beske as President Acute Care Therapies and member of the Executive Team, reporting to Mattias Perjos, President & CEO. She will assume the position on December 1, 2026.

Beske joins Getinge from Philips where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business Unit Leader for Image Guided Therapy Devices. She holds a Ph.D. in Cardiovascular Physiology, has an extensive research background, and brings 20+ years of leadership experience across medtech, including image-guided therapy, diabetes, electrophysiology, diagnostics, and cardiovascular care.

"Stacy has a strong track record of leading complex businesses and transformations, building high-performing teams and turning strategy into results," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. "This experience will be valuable as we deliver on our commitment to continue strengthening Acute Care Therapies by building on the progress made in recent years."

"I am very excited to join Getinge and to be leading Acute Care Therapies," says Beske. "The business has a strong portfolio and a crucial role in helping healthcare professionals improve outcomes for patients. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the globe to build on that foundation, accelerate innovation and continue advancing the business."

Stacy Beske will be based at Getinge's office in Wayne, New Jersey. She succeeds Elin Frostehav, who will leave Getinge to take on an external opportunity after supporting a smooth transition.

Media contact:

Caroline Örmgård, Head of Media Relations
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 0041
Email: caroline.ormgard@getinge.com

About Getinge
With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.