New ultra-compact Yeasound Robin CIC60 combines a nearly invisible design, Bluetooth streaming, and affordability

Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Yeasound, makers of AI Bluetooth OTC hearing aids that reimagine accessible hearing solutions, introduces the ultra-compact Yeasound Robin CIC60, one of the world's first Over-the-Counter (OTC) Completely-in-Canal (CIC) hearing aid to support Bluetooth streaming.

Designed to sit discreetly inside the ear canal, the affordable Yeasound Robin CIC60 features wireless connectivity and physical control buttons built into the charging case-empowering all users, especially senior citizens, with an effortless, low-learning-curve experience to stay seamlessly connected with total confidence. In addition, its instant-fit design eliminates the traditional custom earmold procedure, allowing users to wear the device immediately out of the box with a comfortable, secure fit.

"A truly discreet, deep-canal fit has traditionally come with a compromise: a high price tag or no Bluetooth connectivity," said Huahu Wang, Yeasound's general manager. "While most hearing aids of this size lack sufficient internal volume for the antenna, battery, and processing power required for wireless streaming, the Yeasound Robin CIC60 overcomes this engineering hurdle. It successfully packs simultaneous acoustic and Bluetooth audio channels into an ultra-compact, completely-in-canal form factor, providing professional-grade amplification and performance to those looking for FDA-regulated OTC hearing aids that fit their lifestyle needs."

Details that Matter

The Yeasound Robin CIC60 combines discreet design, wireless connectivity and intuitive controls to make everyday hearing support simple and accessible. Key features include:

Discreet & Virtually Invisible: Designed in an ultra-compact completely-in-canal (CIC) form factor (18.77mm x 11.79mm x 5.69mm, 1.3g) that sits deep inside the ear canal, ensuring maximum aesthetic discretion and invisibility during daily wear.

Designed in an ultra-compact completely-in-canal (CIC) form factor (18.77mm x 11.79mm x 5.69mm, 1.3g) that sits deep inside the ear canal, ensuring maximum aesthetic discretion and invisibility during daily wear. Instant-Fit Design: Eliminates the traditional custom earmold procedure, allowing users to comfortably and securely wear the device immediately out of the box.

Eliminates the traditional custom earmold procedure, allowing users to comfortably and securely wear the device immediately out of the box. Seamless Bluetooth Connectivity: Integrates wireless streaming capabilities into an ultra-compact form factor, supporting simultaneous acoustic and Bluetooth audio channels.

Integrates wireless streaming capabilities into an ultra-compact form factor, supporting simultaneous acoustic and Bluetooth audio channels. All-in-One Hardware Remote Control: Features a companion charging case equipped with physical buttons (+, -, P) for effortless, senior-friendly operation without relying on smartphone apps or tiny on-device buttons, offering an intuitive way to manage settings.

Features a companion charging case equipped with physical buttons (+, -, P) for effortless, senior-friendly operation without relying on smartphone apps or tiny on-device buttons, offering an intuitive way to manage settings. Proprietary Yeasound Robin Sound Technology: Utilizes adaptive audio algorithms and high-performance sound processing to deliver professional-grade auditory support.

Utilizes adaptive audio algorithms and high-performance sound processing to deliver professional-grade auditory support. Durable Construction: Built with a high-strength PA+GF material shell that ensures wear resistance, fatigue resistance, and extended product durability.

The Yeasound Robin CIC60 is available now for $399.00 at yeasound.com.

Yeasound Robin CIC60 combines a nearly invisible design and Bluetooth streaming.

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About Yeasound

Established in 2023, Yeasound is a hearing technology company and division of Yealink, a global audio leader with more than 20 years of acoustic innovation. Rooted in human-centric care, Yeasound combines advanced audio technology with thoughtful, user-focused design to create intelligent hearing solutions that make better hearing more accessible and intuitive. Building on Yealink's proven audio expertise, Yeasound empowers adults with mild to moderate hearing loss to reconnect with the conversations and sounds that matter most. To learn more about Yeasound and its full line of hearing solutions, visit yeasound.com.

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