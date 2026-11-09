New client onboarding agent, built with Microsoft Frontier Company forward deployed engineers, reduces onboarding data preparation time by 83 percent, while enhancing efficiency and maintaining strong privacy, security and governance controls.

Northern Trust and Microsoft today announced an expanded collaboration to accelerate AI transformation across Northern Trust, beginning with the deployment of a new AI-powered client onboarding agent for clients on Northern Trust Asset Servicing's Front Office Solutions platform. Developed jointly by Northern Trust and Microsoft Frontier Company Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) teams, the agent streamlines one of the most complex aspects of institutional client onboarding: transforming years of data and transaction history into a standardized format ready for use within Northern Trust's reporting environment. The new capability combines advanced AI with enterprise-grade privacy, security and governance to help deliver a faster, more efficient onboarding experience for clients.

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Hill-climbing to 95% quality score

For Front Office Solutions clients, onboarding can be particularly complex given the breadth and depth of investment data involved. The platform provides performance and analytics for institutional investors, including foundations, endowments, pension schemes and large family offices. Onboarding can require Northern Trust to consolidate large volumes of investment and transaction data from multiple sources to reconstruct performance histories, particularly for alternative assets.

The challenge addressed by the new client onboarding agent reflects a broader industry trend: more than half of asset owners (57%) surveyed by Northern Trust cite consolidating data from multiple, disparate internal and external sources as their biggest challenge. The agent automates a key part of this process by converting clients' historical transaction data into Northern Trust's standardized format, cutting data preparation time by 83 percent from two and a half weeks to three days[1] while achieving a 96.5 percent F1 first-pass quality score[2], a standard AI evaluation metric that combines precision and recall into a single quality metric. The solution has been designed with human oversight embedded throughout the workflow, enabling analysts to review outputs, evaluate reasoning, resolve exceptions and continuously improve performance through expert feedback and governance. By using the agent during implementation, before the client goes live, analysts can identify and reconcile errors while validating the client's starting data.

Built on Microsoft Azure, the agent uses Microsoft Foundry for enterprise AI and integrates with familiar Microsoft 365 tools, including Microsoft Excel and SharePoint, so Northern Trust analysts can review, refine and approve its work. A governed intelligence layer powered by Azure preserves approved onboarding knowledge, allowing the solution to build upon institutional expertise over time and continuously improve the onboarding process. The result is less manual work for analysts, a faster and more predictable experience for clients, and a more efficient onboarding experience.

Designed for the rigorous requirements of the financial services industry, the client onboarding agent incorporates robust privacy, security and governance controls. Taking an "eyes off" approach, Microsoft hill-climbed on F1 first-pass quality scoring and other evaluation measurements using only anonymized data, ensuring Northern Trust client data remained securely governed under the firm's control throughout the process. This model has enabled the organization to achieve production-scale performance while meeting the stringent data stewardship expectations of a highly regulated industry. Through this collaboration, Northern Trust and Microsoft have established a model for how highly regulated institutions can adopt frontier AI while retaining ownership and control of their data, expertise, and institutional knowledge.

"At Northern Trust, our close relationships with our clients give us a unique perspective on how their needs are evolving and where we can create value," said Pete Cherecwich, Chief Operating Officer, Northern Trust. "The client onboarding agent is an example of an approach that combines Northern Trust's asset servicing expertise with Microsoft's AI capabilities to help get clients up and running more quickly during onboarding. The solution reduces the time required to prepare and validate clients' data while maintaining the oversight and controls our clients expect, creating capacity for both sides to focus on higher-value work."

Northern Trust is applying AI to the qualities that have defined the firm for more than 135 years: service, expertise and integrity. At the center of this strategy is augmented intelligence: using AI as a force multiplier for human expertise, while keeping judgment and accountability with people. The firm's collaboration with Microsoft Frontier Company brings that approach to life through AI-powered agents designed to transform critical business processes, enhance decision-making and deliver better client outcomes.

"Advanced AI can turn deep industry expertise into better client experiences and new capacity for growth," said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft. "Through Microsoft Frontier Company, our collaboration with Northern Trust shows what next-generation enterprise operating models can look like: AI amplifying human expertise to accelerate service delivery and improve agility, with governance and human oversight built in. This approach points to a broader opportunity across regulated industries to transform complex workflows and deliver business value without compromising trust."

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$19.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Following deployment of the client onboarding agent, Northern Trust measured preparation times for real client onboarding scenarios. The analysis included data transformation, analyst review, exception handling, and final validation. The resulting percentage improvement was calculated by comparing the prior workflow baseline of approximately 2.5 weeks with the average time required to complete measured production cases using the agent-assisted process

The 96.5 percent F1 quality score reflects first-pass results from controlled testing across seven representative test cases using real, anonymized historical client transaction workbooks supplied by Northern Trust. Agent-generated output values were compared with analyst-prepared reference outputs withheld during execution, before analyst feedback or corrections. F1 combines precision and recall.



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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Northern Trust: Laura Hayes +1 312-721-3217 LH232@ntrs.com

Microsoft: We. Communications for Microsoft +1 425-638-7777 rapidresponse@wecommunications.com